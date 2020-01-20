The ruling party of India, BJP, elects JP Nadda as president | News

The Hindu nationalist ruling party in India raised a veteran lawmaker and long-time associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to become its president before a series of state elections.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, who rose in rank after cutting his teeth as a student leader in the 1970s, will become the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), replacing Amit Shah, currently Minister of Interior of India.

Nadda was elected without opposition, the party said.

Directed by Modi and Shah, the BJP returned to power, winning in a general election in 2019 by an overwhelming majority, but the party has failed to maintain control over several key Indian states amid growing criticism about some of its recent movements .

Since the end of 2018, the BJP has lost control of the western states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Jharkhand in the east and Chhattisgarh in central India, reducing its national footprint, although Modi's popularity seems largely not diminished

A wave of protests across the country over a new citizenship law that has continued for more than four weeks has also surprised the party with the wrong foot, which adds to concerns about a weakened economy and rising inflation.

With some of the largest states in India going to the polls in the next two years, Nadda will have to balance the massive influence of Modi and Shah along with the elaboration of an electoral strategy to improve the performance of the BJP.

"Electorally, the BJP is going to have a difficult cycle," said Rahul Verma, a member of the New Delhi Policy Research Center. Next month, Delhi elects a new state assembly and the BJP is considered to be behind a local group in power headed by a leading fighter.

Nadda first joined the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu supremacist group that generated the BJP, before moving on to electoral politics in the 1980s and subsequently working alongside Modi in the early 1990s

During Modi's first term, Nadda served as federal health minister. He was then left out of Modi's cabinet, after the prime minister returned to power and returned to the party full time as his acting president last June.

Since then, the Modi government has moved quickly to fulfill a series of electoral promises, including the elimination of special provisions on the disputed Kashmir region, obtaining legal approval to build a temple at a disputed site in the northern city of Ayodhya and introduce a new citizenship law.

But the movements have hardened opposition against the party, with many Indians, including Muslims, accusing Modi of pushing an agenda of Hindu supremacy.