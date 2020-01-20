The Royals come to Canada, but where will they live?

OTTAWA – While many Canadians have assiduously followed every turn in the plans of Prince Harry and Meghan, his wife, to take a break from royal duties, the couple may find that their plan to live part-time in Canada will be, in the end , greeted by a great national yawn.
Half of Canadians contacted by the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit survey organization, "don't really care,quot; if the couple, formally known at least for now as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, takes root in Canada , according to a recent survey by the group
And an overwhelming 73 percent of respondents said they don't want Canada to spend money on their security.
"All this is being accomplished with a real shrug," said Shachi Kurl, executive director of Angus Reid, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. "There is a disconnect between the coverage of this story and the perceptions of what the reaction of people will be. It really tells the royal family that Canada should not be taken for granted."
Almost nothing is really known about the couple's plans for Canada, but that has not limited speculation. The main question for Canadians who are eager to see them come is where they will live.
Perhaps inevitably, there are some long-term attempts to attract the couple.
The mayor of Sussex, New Brunswick, The self-proclaimed dairy capital of New Brunswick has enthusiastically played with humorous suggestions that only its name makes the community an ideal place for Harry and Meghan.
But most of the speculation, particularly in the British press, has focused on three places: Vancouver; Victoria, also in British Columbia; and Toronto
The tabloid Sun in Britain recently claimed that the couple was looking at a six-bedroom house in Vancouver listed for 35.8 million Canadian dollars. While technically located in the Kitsilano neighborhood, famous as the center of the city's counterculture in the sixties and seventies, the house is located on the rarefied road of Point Gray, which follows the coast, and is dominated by mansions.
Its residents include Chip Wilson, the founder of yoga clothing manufacturer Lululemon, whose home was evaluated last year for just under $ 65 million.
However, cushioning Vancouver's speculation, there are reports in the Canadian press that the real estate agent who handles the Point Gray home offer ignores Harry or Meghan's interest.
Vancouver's speculation has further boosted the city's comparative proximity to Los Angeles, the birthplace of Meghan and her Recent appearance in a charity in the poorest neighborhood of Vancouver.
Regardless of what national surveys indicate, several Vancouver residents said they would welcome the couple as neighbors, although perhaps not for reasons that people seeking a more private life would like.
Samantha Miller, 29, who works in human resources at the University of British Columbia, said the couple could boost tourism to Vancouver and give the city a "glow."
"I feel quite bad for them because of the way they have been treated," he said. "There is excitement that they would choose Vancouver."
The area around Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, is listed largely because the couple is renting a house in one of its suburbs. It seems a good perspective because the winter weather in Victoria is moderate, has long played its British heritage and the local newspaper, which features the coat of arms of Queen Victoria, voluntarily withheld the publication of any article on Harry's Christmas retreat and Meghan until she made the news public.
But the great Victoria has a population of 367,770, and is known primarily as a place where people retire instead of embarking on a new life.
Toronto was Meghan's home when she was known as Meghan Markle and starred in the television drama "Suits,quot;, which was filmed in the largest city in Canada. The city is the capital of English-speaking media in Canada and once it was romantically related to Harry, the couple's movements were constantly tracked by cameras and reporters.
Toronto is also home to Jessica Mulroney, a close friend of Meghan who recently looked after her son, Archie, when he briefly returned to Britain. Mulroney, a fashion stylist who frequently appears on Canadian television, is married to Ben Mulroney, a Canadian television presenter and the son of Brian Mulroney, a former prime minister.
The prospect of the long-term presence of the couple in Canada has led to wringing their hands among some of the country's constitutional academics.
While many polls, including the recent Angus Reid survey, show great respect for Queen Elizabeth, Canadians are less excited about the institution of the monarchy and, in particular, with the idea of Prince Charles, Harry's father, As the king of the country. .
But doing anything about the role of the queen or the king of Great Britain as the official head of state of Canada would imply amending the constitution of Canada, a process so fraught with disagreements that there is no political appetite to assume it.
While the royal coat of arms disappeared long ago from mailboxes in Canada and the laws of the country are created and enforced on behalf of the queen, public servants swear by her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and her cabinet are Technically your advisors.
The key to the public acceptance of that, several scholars have pointed out recently, has been that the queen has become a distant figure who lives abroad and is represented in Canada by the governor general, a designated figure who since 1952 has been Canadian. Having active members of the royal family, some argued, could upset that balance.
"The Canadian version of the monarchy has been completely Canadian, and there really is no place for the Sussex, except as private citizens," said an editorial in The Toronto Star.
Michael D. Behiels, a professor of Canadian political history at the University of Ottawa, said the couple's decision over the weekend to take a complete break from real duties and titles has made those concerns "moot."
Solving the problem of who should cover your security costs could be more difficult to solve. His status that will soon disappear as active members of the royal family entitles Harry and Meghan to the protection of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police under a United Nations treaty. The Mounties have remained silent about what will come next or what it will cost. Mr. Trudeau said recently that there have been no discussions on the matter.
But whatever the cost and wherever they live, Matthew Tam, 45, who runs Oh Sweet Days patisserie in Vancouver, opposes any help from taxpayers because "they are not Canadian citizens."
"They are here in the long term," he said. "I think they should pay for their own security."
Ian Austen reported from Ottawa and Dan Bilefsky from Vancouver, British Columbia. Winston Szeto contributed reporting from Vancouver.