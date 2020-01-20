The Royals come to Canada, but where will they live?

OTTAWA – While many Canadians have assiduously followed every turn in the plans of Prince Harry and Meghan, his wife, to take a break from royal duties, the couple may find that their plan to live part-time in Canada will be, in the end , greeted by a great national yawn.

Half of Canadians contacted by the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit survey organization, "don't really care,quot; if the couple, formally known at least for now as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, takes root in Canada , according to a recent survey by the group

And an overwhelming 73 percent of respondents said they don't want Canada to spend money on their security.

"All this is being accomplished with a real shrug," said Shachi Kurl, executive director of Angus Reid, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. "There is a disconnect between the coverage of this story and the perceptions of what the reaction of people will be. It really tells the royal family that Canada should not be taken for granted."