The richest woman in Africa is excluded from her bank and under investigation

Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, is under scrutiny by her bank and the Angolan government after a leak of more than 700,000 documents that showed how the country's wealth exploited to enrich itself.

EuroBic, an arm of a Lisbon-based bank where Ms. Dos Santos is the largest shareholder, said Monday that it was ending its "business relationship,quot; with it and investigating transfers worth tens of millions of dollars, transactions that were revealed on Sunday by The New York Times and other media outlets working with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists based in Washington.

Angola's attorney general said Monday that the government would "use all possible means,quot; to bring Ms. Dos Santos back to the country, where she faces possible charges of corruption and where her assets were frozen last month, along with the of her husband and those of a Portuguese Business Partner, the France-Presse agency reported. The Angolan government, led until September 2017 by its father, José Eduardo dos Santos, said the three were responsible for more than $ 1 billion in lost government money.

The leaked documents, which include emails, invoices, slide shows and contracts, provided a paper trail showing how Ms. Dos Santos and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, accumulated a fortune of more than $ 2 billion through their participation in vital Angolan industries such as telecommunications, diamonds and construction. However, Angola, rich in oil and diamonds, is impoverished, with one of the highest rates of child mortality and endemic corruption in the world.