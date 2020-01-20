The richest woman in Africa is excluded from her bank and under investigation

Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, is under scrutiny by her bank and the Angolan government after a leak of more than 700,000 documents that showed how the country's wealth exploited to enrich itself.
EuroBic, an arm of a Lisbon-based bank where Ms. Dos Santos is the largest shareholder, said Monday that it was ending its "business relationship,quot; with it and investigating transfers worth tens of millions of dollars, transactions that were revealed on Sunday by The New York Times and other media outlets working with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists based in Washington.
Angola's attorney general said Monday that the government would "use all possible means,quot; to bring Ms. Dos Santos back to the country, where she faces possible charges of corruption and where her assets were frozen last month, along with the of her husband and those of a Portuguese Business Partner, the France-Presse agency reported. The Angolan government, led until September 2017 by its father, José Eduardo dos Santos, said the three were responsible for more than $ 1 billion in lost government money.
The leaked documents, which include emails, invoices, slide shows and contracts, provided a paper trail showing how Ms. Dos Santos and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, accumulated a fortune of more than $ 2 billion through their participation in vital Angolan industries such as telecommunications, diamonds and construction. However, Angola, rich in oil and diamonds, is impoverished, with one of the highest rates of child mortality and endemic corruption in the world.
The leaked materials also revealed that in November 2017, when Ms. Dos Santos was president of Angola's state oil company, Sonangol, more than $ 57 million of that company was transferred to the bank account of a Dubai company owned by a friend of yours Ms. Dos Santos said the money was for fees owed to consultants and accountants, including Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company and PwC, previously called PricewaterhouseCoopers. It is not clear if that sum coincided with the consultants' invoices; The companies refused to provide billing details, citing customer confidentiality. Approximately $ 38 million was transferred in the hours after the new president of Angola at that time, his father's successor, announced on November 15, 2017 that he had been fired from Sonangol, the documents show.
Those transfers drained the Sonangol account at EuroBic, the European arm of an Angolan bank where Ms. dos Santos owns a 42.5 percent stake. In Monday's EuroBic statement, severing business ties with Ms. Dos Santos and her associates, the bank said it would audit the November 2017 transfers and report its findings to the central bank of Portugal.
The headquarters of EuroBic, just steps from the extensive Lisbon apartment of Mrs. Dos Santos, plays a central role in its commercial empire, which covers more than 400 companies and subsidiaries. Most global banks, bound by strict information requirements to do business with the so-called politically exposed people, have avoided doing business with it. EuroBic, although subject to the same rules, continued to do extensive business with Ms. Dos Santos and her husband, according to the documents.
Ms. Dos Santos did not immediately respond to questions about the EuroBic announcement that were sent by email to her London law firm Monday night.
But he made clear his position on the leaked documents on Sunday, when news organizations around the world simultaneously published their research, the work of more than 120 reporters in 20 countries, who spent months analyzing the documents and interviewing hundreds of people in Angola, Portugal. and other countries where he has had commercial interests.
"The ICIJ report is based on many false documents and false information, it is a coordinated political attack in coordination with the,quot; Government of Angola. " Ms. dos Santos wrote on Twitter. 715 thousand documents read? Who believes that?
