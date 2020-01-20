The return of ISIS's wife to Norway threatens to overthrow the government

With the defeat of the Islamic State and the loss of territory of militants in the Middle East, countries across Europe have had to deal with the return of those associated with the group. Turkey's decision to release ISIS detainees has also forced Western European nations to face a problem they had always tried to avoid: what to do about the possible return of radicalized Europeans, often hardened by battle, to countries that do not want them back.

As of November 2019, there were 12,300 foreigners detained in camps in Syria, including more than 8,700 children from more than 40 nations, according to estimates by the charity Save the Children. A report from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy showed similar figures.

Preparation to repatriate women to Norway began in October, according to authorities. Since March 2019, she had been detained at Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, along with thousands of other women and children. (Four other women from Norway affiliated with ISIS remain in Syrian camps).

Authorities said she was married to an ISIS fighter named Bastian Vasquez, a Norwegian with a Chilean background. He disappeared under unclear circumstances in 2015. Later, the woman married another ISIS fighter. Both stories were told by author Asne Seierstad in her biography of foreign fighters in Syria, "Two Sisters." In the book, the woman identifies with the name "Emira."

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that she and her children had been repatriated for fear that her son would be seriously ill.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told state broadcaster NRK on Thursday: "The important thing is that the presumably ill child can now receive medical treatment in Norway." Ms. Solberg, director of the Conservative Party, and Siv Jensen, director of the Progress Party, plan to discuss the contentious case on Monday.

"There is a real risk that they will finally leave the cabinet after six years," said Morten Kinander, a law professor and former member of the Civita conservative research group, about the Progress Party.