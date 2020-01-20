The platypus of Australia under the threat of climate change | Australia news

Prolonged drought and other effects of climate change are pushing the platypus, one of Australia's most unique species, towards extinction, scientists warned in a study published Monday.

The furry mammal that inhabits the river has already disappeared by up to 40 percent of its historical range on the east coast of Australia due to drought, land clearing, pollution and dam construction, researchers said .

Plus:

Scientists at the Center for Ecosystem Sciences at the University of New South Wales say that if current threats persist, platypus numbers will fall an additional 47-66 percent over the next 50 years.

If projections on the worsening of climate change are taken into account, the number of mammals that lay eggs could fall to 73 percent by 2070, they wrote.

Australia's wildfires devastate the native wildlife population

"These dangers further expose the platypus to even worse local extinctions, with no ability to repopulate areas," said Gilad Bino, lead author of the study.

Experts say that up to one billion animals may have died in the massive forest fires that seized Australia's dry tinder bush in September, sweeping vast areas of the country's most populous southeast and destroying crucial animal habitats.

In a paper published late last year, Australian scientists discovered that 100 of Australia's endemic species had become extinct since Europeans arrived on the continent.

Extinctions to accelerate

The first extinction probably took place within ten years after colonization, they said in their findings which were published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation. At least three extinctions took place in the last decade.

Bandicoot with pig's feet, one of the 100 species known to be extinct since Europeans landed in Australia (Supplied / Al Jazeera)

They discovered that the introduction of predators such as foxes and cats, drought and fire had damaged indigenous species, and climate change emerged as a more recent factor.

John Woinarski, of the Center for the Recovery of Endangered Species of the Institute of Environment and Livelihood Research at Charles Darwin University and tthe lead author of the reportHe told Al Jazeera that the extinction rate in Australia was the highest of any continent in the world and "highly likely,quot; to accelerate.

Remembering a kind of skink that he once held in his hands and that was now extinct, Woinarski He said the loss of any species was devastating.

"Having an animal or a plant that has become extinct in your life affects your soul," he told Al Jazeera. "Extinctions are part of us. They are not remote entities. They are real things that had life and vitality and that have become extinct."

The platypus is listed as "almost threatened,quot; by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and UNSW scientists said the damage caused by years of minimal rainfall and high temperatures had worsened their outlook.

& # 39; Urgent need & # 39;

The scientists said there was an "urgent need,quot; for a national risk assessment to determine if the platypus should be recognized as "vulnerable,quot; and establish conservation steps "to minimize any risk of extinction."

"It affects your soul," says scientist John Woinarski about the extinction of species, recalling the moment he sustained the Christmas Island forest (above), which became extinct in the last decade (Hal Cogger / Al Jazeera)

The study is the first in all platypus habitat areas to establish the so-called "metapopulation,quot; model and at the same time project the impacts of climate change on species in the future.

The survey estimated that the total population of platypus had declined by 50 percent since the European settlement in 1788.

An earlier study published in November 2018 estimated that the population had decreased by 30 percent during that period, to around 200,000.

"Under the expected climate change, the forecast of losses was much higher due to increases in frequencies and the duration of extreme drought, such as the current dry period," Bino said of the latest report.

The platypus, which along with four species of echidna are the only mammals that lay eggs, has a tail like a beaver, otter-shaped legs and a poisonous spur on its hind leg.