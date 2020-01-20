The number of attacks at Yemen's military base rises to at least 76

AL MUKALLA, Yemen – The death toll in an attack with drones and missiles against a government military training base in central Yemen increased to at least 76 on Sunday, representing an escalation aimed at complicating international efforts to end the prolonged war of the country.
The attack attacked soldiers gathered on Saturday near a mosque in the central province of Mareb before the afternoon prayers. Abdu Abdullah Majali, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, backed by Saudi Arabia, provided the new death toll and said at least 81 people were injured.
But Yemen's foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hadrami, gave more victims and said that more than 100 people were killed. He called it a "cowardly terrorist act that violates all religious and human customs and values,quot; in a statement in his ministry's Twitter feed.
Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Saudi Arabia's regional rival, Iran, did not claim responsibility for the attack. But there are no other forces in the area with a reason to carry it out.
Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, has been involved in a civil war since the Houthis seized much of the nation's northwest and its capital, Sana, in 2014. The following year, a leading Arab military coalition Saudi Arabia began launching air strikes and support forces. on the ground to push back the Houthis and restore the government.
But the war has stalled and generated one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. More than 10,000 people have died, and hunger and diseases such as cholera have spread.
International efforts to end the war have made little progress, although United Nations officials have negotiated a ceasefire that has reduced violence in some areas.
The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, condemned the attack and said that this and military escalation in other parts of the country jeopardize peace efforts.
"I have said before that the progress made with effort by Yemen in the de-escalation is very fragile," Griffiths said in a statement on Sunday. “Such actions can derail this progress. The negotiating tables are more effective than the battlefields to resolve the conflict. "
The internationally recognized president of Yemen, Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, spent most of the exiled war in Saudi Arabia, and called on government forces to be on high alert for further attacks.
The attack "confirms without a doubt that the Houthis do not want peace," he said, according to a statement issued by the Yemeni state news agency, SABA.
Saeed Al-Batati reported from Al Mukalla and Ben Hubbard from Beirut, Lebanon.