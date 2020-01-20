The number of attacks at Yemen's military base rises to at least 76

AL MUKALLA, Yemen – The death toll in an attack with drones and missiles against a government military training base in central Yemen increased to at least 76 on Sunday, representing an escalation aimed at complicating international efforts to end the prolonged war of the country.

The attack attacked soldiers gathered on Saturday near a mosque in the central province of Mareb before the afternoon prayers. Abdu Abdullah Majali, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, backed by Saudi Arabia, provided the new death toll and said at least 81 people were injured.

But Yemen's foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hadrami, gave more victims and said that more than 100 people were killed. He called it a "cowardly terrorist act that violates all religious and human customs and values,quot; in a statement in his ministry's Twitter feed.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Saudi Arabia's regional rival, Iran, did not claim responsibility for the attack. But there are no other forces in the area with a reason to carry it out.