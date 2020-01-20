The meeting of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston at the SAG Awards is a heart

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held today in Los Angeles and, obviously, it was a rather crashed issue with the presence of some of the most important names in Hollywood. While there were many memorable moments of Hollywood's extravagance, one that caught everyone was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sharing a lovely moment together.

Brad and Jennifer separated in 2005 and have not been photographed together since then. However, after seeing how comfortable they felt when they saw each other, there is no doubt that the couple is still on good terms. In fact, Brad also made a blatant comment when he took the stage to accept his award for his work in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, "A boy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife Great stretch, "he said. The camera immediately went to Jennifer Anniston, who, although she wasn't too excited about the comment, had a wry smile on her face as she clapped her hands.

Not only this, we find a video of Brad Pitt stopping dry to see the acceptance speech of the Jennifer Aniston SAG Awards for the outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series. Now how cute is that?

Well, even though the two have been separated for fifteen years, seeing them together surely regained some sweet memories.