The game intervenes to prevent cops from harassing children for selling candy, buying their supplies so they can go home

Positive images of TSR: The game is looking for its little brothers and I don't think anyone can be angry about it.

While in Hollywood on Sunday night, The Game intervened when he saw police interrogate a group of children selling candy. Apparently, a nearby business called police to the area and denounced the children for requesting, according to TMZ.

It seems that Game did not want anything bad to happen to the children and stopped the escalation of things when he took matters into his own hands. The game gave the children enough money to cover the candy, but allowed them to keep their supply and told them to go home.

Game told TMZ that he was "giving jewels to young people,quot; so they wouldn't be hit by the "boys in blue."

It takes courage and leadership to intervene when you see something wrong, especially when the cops are involved, but it seems that Game did what it felt it had to do to keep the children out of danger.

We applaud this kind of action and hope it inspires others to carry that same positive energy.