The future of Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea: is it a problem for Frank Lampard? The | Soccer news

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is under scrutiny

Frank Lampard pointed his finger at his strikers after the game. "If he doesn't score, he is always responsible for a dumb blow and we have it," he told Sky Sports. But there is a growing suspicion that Chelsea are more likely to suffer goals in detention time like Newcastle's, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is still their goalkeeper.

The failed attempt to stop Isaac Hayden's header by the post was not a shout. Other goalkeepers make more spectacular mistakes. But it was the kind of incident that has become a common place for Kepa and in goalkeeper circles, there are question marks about his technique, as former Premier League goalkeeper Richard Lee explains.

"It's not a mistake," says Lee Sky sports. "Certainly, it is not one that would fall as a mistake. If you save it, it would be a very good rescue. However, I think there are other goalkeepers in the Premier League that would have saved that." header.

"If you look at the moment the header is made, your hands are deep inside. All that means is that it is more difficult to achieve the right coordination. It is necessary to have such quick hands to place them in the position they need." need to be inside

"From a distance as short as that, when it comes to a saved reaction, you really don't need momentum to get a great dive. In any case, you want to have a solid position to be able to save the reaction. Your established position as the ball is directed he is not in the optimal position he should be in. He cannot put his hands where they need to be in order to have solid contact with the ball. "

2:52 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's late victory over Chelsea FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's late victory over Chelsea

Lee, co-founder of Goalkeeping Intelligence, a learning resource for goalkeepers, first noticed this trend in Kepa's first game at Stamford Bridge in August 2018. His decision to move his arms behind his back, apparently in an effort to Gaining momentum, cost gives you valuable time when you try to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan's low shot for Arsenal out.

John Harrison, a Goalkeeping Intelligence educator with an emphasis on statistical analysis, did not even have to wait so long to have concerns.

"I think the day after he signed they posted a tweet with a video of Kepa in Chelsea training and that was when I first noticed him," says Harrison. Sky sports. "Since then, I've been aware of how he has done and the types of goals he has conceded."

"The two areas in which Kepa really struggles are one-to-one situations and short-range headings. One-on-one is common for young goalkeepers to fight with, since most of them are decision-making, In other words, do you come and try to stifle the ball and attack the striker or do you stand firm?

"But the head shots at close range are where the arm swing technique comes into play. Many Spanish and German goalkeepers seem to place their arms behind their bodies to balance them in front of them when the ball arrives."

"For long-range shots, this is not a problem, since there is time to put the arms in position to save the ball. But for short-range shots, this often means that your arms are not in position to save the ball as it moves past you. "

Bournemouth's Dan Gosling hooks the ball over Kepa's head

There are some alarming statistics that support this vision of Kepa's ability.

A 74 percent saving percentage of shots outside the area is far from impressive, but it is at least better than Ederson's record for Manchester City. However, it is the percentage of Kepa's saving of shots inside the box that is extraordinary. He is hiding only 51 percent of those shots. That's much worse than any other regular Premier League goalkeeper.

Saving percentages may be unreliable metrics because they treat all shots as equal, but the expected goal models are correct for this, which gives a value to the probability that each shot reaches beyond the goalkeeper based on its type and location. Post-shot data can also reveal the probability of a save being made depending on where in the target it was hit.

Here too, the record of the man who remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history indicates that he is an obstacle rather than an aid.

In fact, this season's statistics suggest that while the average goalkeeper would have conceded 22 goals from the shots he has faced, Kepa has conceded 30.

That eight-goal performance deficit makes him the worst Premier League goalkeeper this season based on this metric.

In fact, it was also a problem last season. Since Kepa arrived in the Premier League, it has cost Chelsea almost 10 more goals than expected. David de Gea's struggles have had a higher profile, but even his record is better than that. The other four goalkeepers of first choice for the best six of last season have saved the goals of their teams in general.

That highlights the problem facing Chelsea: the feeling that its progress could be being undermined. Only Manchester City have faced fewer shots this season, but no team in the top seven has conceded more goals. Crystal Palace has a better defensive record. Even Brighton, just three points above the drop zone, has awarded only one more.

Something is wrong here, but it may not be systemic. These statistics suggest that a change of goalkeeper could put a very different inclination in the Chelsea season.

How worried is Lampard? Publicly, as expected, he has backed his goalkeeper. When Kepa was surprised by Daniel Wass's cross shot at Valencia in November, the Chelsea boss acknowledged that "there might be a feeling that he withdrew his hands," but he didn't blame Kepa for the late draw.

However, reports emerged last month that suggest Lampard was eager to replace Kepa in the summer. That would be a great decision given Chelsea's investment in the goalkeeper, one whose peak is supposed to be ahead of him at the age of only 25.

But Chelsea just needs to see how a change in the back has managed to transform both Manchester City and Liverpool in recent seasons. While Kepa still costs Chelsea goals that other goalkeepers would keep out, he hopes his future remains under scrutiny.