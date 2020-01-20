The former NBA star, Delonte West, is captured on video being hit in the streets

Wenn

In another video, which was supposedly taken in Washington D.C., the former Boston Celtics player says that someone approached him with a gun while walking through the streets.

Delonte West He's not getting better in life since he stopped being a basketball player. Rather, it seems that his life has worsened when a video recently appeared showing the former Boston Celtics player being hit by someone in the streets.

In the video on Monday, January 20, Delonte was seen motionless in the middle of a busy street while someone beat and kicked him mercilessly. According to sources, the beating took place in Washington D.C. In another video, the former basketball player was sitting on the side of the road with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Delonte said someone approached him with a gun while walking along the road. But when they asked for more details about the incident, he repeatedly said: "I don't care," and began to rant.

Delonte has caused concern for his well-being for several years, since he was seen walking in Houston without shoes in 2016. Last year, a photo of him looking broken and homeless went viral on social media, which caused his Cousin to talk and clean the air. "This is my mother with the data of my cousin Delonte West. She has struggled with mental health all her life along with the fight against multiple accusations speculated by the media," he said at the time. "For the protection of my family and his life. I ask you to please do not crucify him."

Delonte has been struggling with bipolar disorder for a long time, as his brother Dmitri said. He previously talked about the mental health of the star: "Delonte West is not crazy, he is not drugged. I do not know what is happening exactly in his mind, but I can tell him that he is safe and that he is well." the family is trying to get the best professional help there is, the best they can afford. "