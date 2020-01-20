The former Hassan Jameel of Rihanna & # 39; feeds the force & # 39; for fattening

WENN / https: //hassanjameel.com//Derrick Salters

It is said that the Saudi billionaire encouraged the Barbadian singer to gain weight by deliberately leaving his favorite snacks, so that he could "control" her better during their relationship.

Rihanna She has had a noticeably thicker figure in recent months and is reportedly due to her boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The Saudi billionaire forcibly fed the hit producer "Don & # 39; t Stop the Music", which allegedly increased from 125 pounds to more than 200 pounds during their relationship, according to sources.

According to blogger Shallon Lester, sources told him that Hassan was "force feeding" the Grammy-winning artist to gain weight, so that he could "control" it better. He would "purposely leave his favorite snacks … on the jet and on the yacht," so that Rih had no choice but to overeat.

Shallon, who disagreed with Hassan's alleged actions, asked his audience: "Isn't this the bloodiest thing you've ever heard?"

If this is true, it should be a relief for Rihanna fans who reportedly broke up with Hassan after leaving for more than two years. It is not clear what caused the end of their relationship after they seemed serious, with the beauty of Barbados moving to London to spend more time with Hassan. The couple was also on vacation with their family in Capri, Italy, last summer. Later, in August, Hassan joined Rih, his mother Monica and one of his brothers for a dinner in Santa Monica.

Following reports of his separation from Hassan, it is rumored that Rihanna meets his ex A $ AP Rocky. On Friday, January 17, he was seen attending Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center in New York City with Rocky, who took the stage to perform, and was seen hanging out with his other previous flame. Duck.

As for how your other ex Chris Brown he reacts to his new single status, according to reports, the news is "a big problem for him", but the situation is a bit complicated "because he is in such a good place" with his baby mom Ammika Harris. "It's a bad time, to say the least," a source tells HollywoodLife.com.

"They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix will end any chance of that working," says the source about Chris and Ammika's current relationship. Even so, "Rihanna is Chris' first love," the source adds, and that "in many ways, it would be a dream come true for him to recover it."