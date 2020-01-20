The creator of & # 39; Downton Abbey & # 39; will begin work on the sequel after & # 39; The Gilded Age & # 39;

WENN / Instar

The filmmaker Julian Fellowes is asked a question about his plans for monitoring the period drama during a recent press tour event of the Television Critics Association.

"Downton Abbey"creator Julian Fellowes He has confirmed reports that he will begin work on a movie sequel later this year.

When asked about his plans to follow the movie "Downton Abbey" last year at a recent press tour of the Television Critics Association, the writer revealed that he wants to focus on the HBO drama series. "Golden age"before returning to the world of Crawley and Talbot.

"Give us a break, governor," he answered the question. "Not until I have finished the scripts of & # 39; The Gilded Age & # 39;".

The "Golden Age" of 10 parts, starring Christine Baranski, Amanda Peet Y Cynthia Nixon, is currently in preproduction.

Most of the cast of "Downton Abbey" has made it very clear in the interviews that they would be happy to return to Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, where the television series and the film were filmed, for a sequel.