The Beyonce Adidas x Ivy Park collection gets a violent reaction for not including size

Although the fashion collection sold out quickly after its launch on Saturday, January 18, many express disappointment because it was only available in sizes XS – XL.

Beyonce Knowles& # 39; Adidas x Ivy Park Collection had mixed reactions despite high expectations for its launch. The fashion line, which sold out quickly after its launch on Saturday, January 18, has received criticism for not including size.

The collection, which has been described as a gender neutral, includes various forms of active clothing, such as hoodies, cycling shorts, sports bras, hats, shoes and more. But some people opposed the fact that it was only available in sizes XS – XL.

The essayist Candice Marie Benbow tweeted: "We can love her and still say that Bey is wrong about Ivy Park's size exclusion. You can't celebrate the inclusion of your other projects, have big-size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when The time comes for this. The exclusion is intentional and I am tired. "

Another complained similarly: "Ivy Park does not have large sizes is so unpleasant considering that Adidas earned 6.41 billion in revenue last quarter and nothing they are selling is so revolutionary that it will take time to evaluate it. They can afford the luxury and they know how to do it. " . CHOOSE not to do it. "

A woman, who claimed to be a "prominent member of Beyhive," said it is "incredibly disappointing that a woman who has included inclusion in her brand voluntarily excludes large people from her athleisure line."

"I play Beyonce, but it's disappointing to see that this collection only goes up to an XL, especially since Adidas recently started selling sportswear that includes sizes," said someone else. Another added: "It's sad that you leave your millions of fans of large sizes. WE WANT TO LOOK (GOOD)!"

Neither Beyonce nor Adidas have responded to the protest over the limited size range. Previously, fans criticized the singer of "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" for sending a box from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection to her famous friends, such as Laverne Cox, Reese witherspoon Issa Rae, Quincy brown Y Yara Shahidi, who can afford to buy it.