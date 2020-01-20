The actor of & # 39; The Crown & # 39; consider Meghan Markle joining the series

%MINIFYHTML362c098500e3a97fd6b1b6e5f998782a12% %MINIFYHTML362c098500e3a97fd6b1b6e5f998782a13%

WENN / John Rainford

In an interview on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, Josh O & # 39; Connor claims to have heard that the Duchess of Sussex is returning to her acting career.



Meghan markle will be portrayed in a future series of real drama "The crown", according to the actor who currently plays his father-in-law, Prince Charles, on the small screen.

Josh O & # 39; Connor He insists that the Duchess of Sussex is a lock to play herself after her decision to stop being a member of the royal family.

The actor reveals that he heard that Meghan is returning to her acting career after turning her back on the lights and cameras after her commitment to Prince Harry.

"I'm sure she could (play herself)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I listened (he will return to acting). I am sure he could do it brilliantly, if anyone could."

Josh was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (January 19), when the cast of "The Crown" was honored with the best set in a drama series gong.