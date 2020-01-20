The 49ers dominant defense has little fear after defeating Aaron Rodgers in the NFC championship

SANTA CLARA, California – After keeping Aaron Rodgers 104 yards in a 29-point victory over the Packers on November 24, the 49ers defense, sometimes boastful, did not gloat.

San Francisco high school members took precautions with their words. Each post-game appointment that night included praise for Rodgers, even in the answers to the questions meant to boast. When asked deep Jimmy Ward about a full stretch pass break, he said "it was simply Aaron Rodgers' classic jumble, throwing it deep with great precision,quot; and that he had simply been in the right place to force an incomplete. Cornerback Richard Sherman said: "Every time you play in a Hall of Fame like this, you never know," and warned of overconfidence against someone of that caliber.

The 49ers' moderate public attitude toward the Packers changed after the rematch of the NFC championship game on Sunday, when the team closed Rodgers again to claim a 37-20 victory. This time, the mood was more brazen. Rodgers, now eliminated, did not need to be feared. The team was free to talk about their performance and their superiority over Green Bay.

"We made our headlines in the fourth quarter of that (first) game," Sherman said. "They were trying to promote themselves as, & # 39; Man, we'll be ready this time & # 39; you weren't ready the first time, and that was in front of the whole country. That was a Sunday night game, it wasn't as if it were just a one o'clock noon game. "

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas added: "We know how to beat the biggest teams."

The defense of coordinator Robert Saleh not only continued his dominance of Rodgers, but also his property of the opponents of the NFL. He kept Rodgers 64 yards in the first half a week after keeping Kirk Cousins ​​silenced in the NFC division round. He recorded three sacks and three takeaways. Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga compared the suffocating group with the maximum Seahawks defense in 2013.

The defense, then, will be a main focus in preparing for the Super Bowl showdown with Kansas City in two weeks. You feel ready for that attention. After dismantling Rodgers, confidence is high enough not to believe his opponent is important.

"It's very simple," said defensive end Dee Ford. "Play together, we dominate."

Rodgers appeared out of place since the first attempt, when he failed to convert the third and 3 from near midfield. Generally capable of limiting errors, he made several critical errors. He failed a click. He threw two interceptions. He circled back in his pocket in his characteristic style, but unusually he could not evade pass runners.

The California native fell to 2-6 all the time in the playoffs against the NFC West teams and 0-3 against the 49ers.

"He's a different quarterback when he's under pressure," said defensive end Nick Bosa. "Change the game."

While Rodgers helped the Packers maintain the respectable final score by leading three scores in the second half, their success came mainly when the 49ers ran out of coverage to protect their great advantage. And his night concluded as it began: with disappointment.

After finding a rhythm with top receiver Davante Adams at the end of the competition, Rodgers pointed to Adams with a desperate effort in the field with less than two minutes remaining. Sherman, who had been hit once by Adams in the early half, intercepted the launch to seal the competition. Without needing to advance the ball, Sherman lay down like a snow angel, with his arms and legs wide open. Teammates harassed him when defeated Rodgers left for the last time this season.

Rodgers said later that the gap between his team and the 49ers was not as wide as it seemed, but the distance between them surely felt significant on Sunday.

"They are, at this time, the NFC gold standard," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "They were better, faster and more physical than us tonight."

San Francisco is now heading to Miami, where he will face the Chiefs on February 2. The 49ers last appeared in a Super Bowl in the 2012 season. They won it for the last time in the 1994 season with Steve Young in the center.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will surely receive the cautious public treatment the team gave Rodgers. Mahomes is emerging as one of the best passersby of his generation, and at 24, he could be more advanced than Rodgers at his age. The 49ers prefer to speak until after finishing work against dangerous passersby.

However, conquer the bosses, and this group will no longer have anything to reserve. The Super Bowl represents the final verification of the team's low heat bravado.