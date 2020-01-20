The & # 39; responsible & # 39; Connor Brown takes the game to new heights with Ottawa senators

OTTAWA – The right wing of the Ottawa senators, Connor Brown, enters the recess of a week ordered by the league as their best player. Brown scored one goal and one assist in each of the last three Senators matches, giving him 31 points in the season in 48 games.

With 21 assistants so far, the next assistance of the 26-year-old will be the best race in the NHL. In addition, Brown will surely surpass soon the total of 36 points that reached his personal record in his rookie campaign (2016-17) with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brown is not the most exciting player, he will not get you out of your seat or make an amazing play, and he probably has the unofficial leadership of the club for being stopped on getaways this season. What the Toronto native brings to the senators is his ability to make subtle plays, find the player open (Brown leads the team in assists) and score the odd goal.

MORE: Marcus Hogberg aims to show that the future is now with the senators

Above all, Brown is the consummate dream of his teammate and coach, one that shows a great hockey acumen, while being reliable. Brown is the head coach of Senators D.J. Smith resorts in any situation, whether in the criminal kill or power play, and is someone that Smith uses on the ice in the final moments of a game or period.

In that sense, the 6-foot and 186-pound Brown leads all the Senators in ice time (20:03) for almost a full minute (Jean-Gabriel Pageau is next with 19:07). Brown also leads the team in PK TOI, averaging 2:34.

Smith's familiarity with Brown was rooted since his time in the Ontario Hockey League. As head coach of OHL Generals Oshawa, the current Senators' banking chief faced Erie Otters of Brown in 2013-14, a team that included a 16-year-old duo of Connor McDavid and Dylan Strome.

Brown's monstrous final campaign with Erie, in which he compiled 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) to lead the entire Canadian Hockey League in scoring and claimed the honors of the most prominent OHL player for his efforts, surely had an impact in the future boss Sens.

In addition, Smith has been behind the bench during all appearances in the regular season and the postseason of 321 NHL Brown, first as an assistant in Toronto and now as head coach with Ottawa.

"He has been one of our best players throughout the year. He has certainly played a more important role here, coming from Toronto. He has been very responsible," Smith said after Brown played his 300th game of the regular NHL season. Thursday at home against Las Vegas.

A relative bargain of earning $ 2.1 million, Brown is a restricted free agent pending at the end of the season, and is one year away from unrestricted free agency. Smith seems hopeful that Brown will remain a long-term senator.

"I think it will be a big part of this in the future," said the coach. "He works every day. He is a good professional. He elevates. He will help in the development of these children."

Brown himself understands that the club is in the midst of a reconstruction, and is a learning season for young senators.

"When you are a young team, when you learn to win, many of these games could have been easily won. Especially, the three previous games that went into OT. I thought we played very good games. A lot of this comes with maturity and learning." Brown said before the team broke his skid without a nine-game win on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. "So we're learning to play ahead, play from behind, obviously, it's important for us not to get discouraged, try to stay as positive as possible, focus on the process that is. ”

MORE: Sens has to make decisions before the trade deadline

On July 1, Senator General Manager Pierre Dorion said of all players acquired through trade and the free agency of the Maple Leafs: "Brown was more excited to be here."

In a Maple Leafs 2018-19 team that charged offensively, Brown saw his ice time decrease from 15:01 to 13:48 per game, so Brown apparently welcomed a reconstruction team that would allow more game time.

“At the end of the year, we knew that they (Toronto) were going to have to do something (due to salary limit reasons), we asked about Brown. I can't say that they were actively buying it. I can't speak for them on their behalf. Our professional talent scouts feel the year Brown had as a rookie, and our amateur scouts saw the player who led the CHL in scoring, we feel he has not reached his offensive side, "Dorion said at the time.

For his part, Brown already seems to be proving that Dorion and the Sens exploration team are right.

"Three hundred games is something I feel I can be proud of," Brown said after his milestone night last week. "I have worked and will continue to work hard, try to gather 300 more."

Judging by Brown's game this season, the ideal would be for his senators' partners to want him to spend his next 300 games at his side.