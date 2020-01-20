The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completes the MEU exercise – Defense Blog

During the regularly scheduled exercise after relief at the site of the Battalion Landing Team, the members of the 31st MEU planned and executed full mission profiles. The exercise is designed to simulate missions that could be commissioned by the geographic commander at any time to the MEU and to improve the lethality and preparation of the unit.

The MEUEX missions range from small boat raids that include a force of marine amphibians riding combat rubber raid ships to clandestinely insert in coast targets, to advanced expeditionary aerodrome attacks of the company's size using a vertical assault force on an Osprey MV-22B and CH-53E vertical control aircraft Super Stallion heavy-duty helicopters, before setting up and refueling points for follow-up operations.

Throughout the scenario, the commanding officer and the staff of the 31st MEU summoned crisis action teams to assess the dynamic situation, framed in problems and war games and then selected courses of action. The mission commanders planned and reported the mission sets to achieve the general intention of the commander.

This rapid response planning process, designed to take six hours from start to finish, is crucial in planning execution processes as a key to fulfilling the mission of the 31st MEU. By launching missions in Okinawa, Japan, and its surroundings, and simulating ship-to-shore movements, MEUEX prepared the Air-Land Maritime Task Force for planning and integration with naval partners.

Marines and sailors with the 31st MEU regularly embark aboard the ships of PHIBRON-11, based in Sasebo, Japan, for deployments and periods at sea. The 31st MEU will continue to focus on the presence of the area throughout the Indo-Pacific region, training with the armies of allied and associated nations to improve security, support freedom of navigation and serve as an expeditionary force in response to the crisis. .

According to Colonel Robert Brodie, commanding officer of the 31st MEU, MEUEX is key to maintaining the constant state of readiness for the MEU.

"We are continually prepared as a global deployment unit prepared for the crisis, and the MEU exercise sharpens our lethal advantage," Brodie said. “The exercise develops leaders at all levels especially focused on leaders of small units. It prepares them to act with aggressive initiative in decentralized execution within the intention of the centralized commander. By completing MEUEX, the 31st MEU is ready to address the crisis worldwide and prepared to fight our enemies or help those in need. "

The 31st MEU, the MEU continuously deployed forward by the Marine Corps, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the main crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.