The 26th full list of winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

%MINIFYHTML2ec94377e6c5919c5b8ad3bf9296154712% %MINIFYHTML2ec94377e6c5919c5b8ad3bf9296154713%

The awards season is in full swing and we saw some of the most celebrated performances last year taking the deserved SAG award home. Gathered under one roof to celebrate movies, television and radio, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were held today in Los Angeles.

Since Joaquin Phoenix took another trophy home for Joker until the great victory of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the guild awarded the best of 2019 in Los Angeles today. Scroll to see the full list of winners of the 26thSAG awards edition below.

Excellent performance of a cast in a movie:

%MINIFYHTML2ec94377e6c5919c5b8ad3bf9296154714% %MINIFYHTML2ec94377e6c5919c5b8ad3bf9296154715%

"Bombshell,quot; (Lionsgate)

"The Irish,quot; (Netflix)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot; (Fox)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot; (Sony)

"Parasite,quot; (Neon) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet,quot;)

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story,quot;)

Lupita Nyong’o ("We,quot;)

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell,quot;)

Renée Zellweger ("Judy,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:

Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari,quot;)

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot;)

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story,quot;)

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman,quot;)

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Mahershala Ali ("true detective,quot;)

Russell Crowe ("The strongest voice,quot;)

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl,quot;)

Jharrel Jerome ("When they see us,quot;)

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse / Verdon,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series:

"Big Little Lies,quot; (HBO)

"The Crown,quot; (Netflix) (WINNER)

"Game of Thrones,quot; (HBO)

"The Maid's Tale,quot; (Hulu)

"Stranger Things,quot; (Netflix)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:

Sterling K. Brown ("This is us,quot;)

Steve Carell ("The Morning Program,quot;)

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show,quot;)

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones,quot;) (WINNER)

David Harbor ("Stranger Things,quot;)

Excellent performance of an actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show,quot;) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown,quot;)

Olivia Colman ("The Crown,quot;)

Jodie Eat ("Killing Eve,quot;)

Elisabeth Moss ("The Maid's Tale,quot;)

Excellent performance of an actress in a television movie or miniseries:

Patricia Arquette ("The Law,quot;)

Toni Collette ("Incredible,quot;)

Joey King ("The Law,quot;)

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl,quot;)

Michelle Williams ("Fosse / Verdon,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:

Jamie Foxx ("Just Mercy,quot;)

Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood,quot;)

Al Pacino ("The Irish,quot;)

Joe Pesci ("The Irish,quot;)

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a female actress in a supporting role:

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story,quot;) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit,quot;)

Nicole Kidman ("Bombshell,quot;)

Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers,quot;)

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell,quot;)

Excellent performance of a set in a comedy series:

"Barry,quot; (HBO)

"Fleabag,quot; (Amazon)

"The Kominsky method,quot; (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) (WINNER)

"Schitt’s Creek,quot; (CBC Television / Pop TV)

Excellent performance of an actress in a comedy series:

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me,quot;)

Alex Borstein ("The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel,quot;)

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel,quot;)

Catherine O & # 39; Hara ("Schitt Creek,quot;)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag,quot;) (WINNER)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method,quot;)

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method,quot;)

Bill Hader ("Barry,quot;)

Andrew Scott ("Fleabag,quot;)

Tony Shalhoub ("The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel,quot;) (WINNER)

Outstanding action of a set of specialists in a movie:

"Avengers: Endgame,quot; (WINNER)

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;

"The Irish,quot;

"Jester,quot;

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Outstanding action of a set of comedy or drama series specialists:

"Game of Thrones,quot; (WINNER)

"RADIANCE,quot;

"Strange things,quot;

"The Walking Dead,quot;

"Watchers