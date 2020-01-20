Tevin Coleman: 49ers runner dislocated his shoulder against Green Bay but could reach the Super Bowl | NFL news





The 49ers runner, Tevin Coleman, was injured against the Packers

Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that Tevin Coleman can play for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl even though the runner dislocated his shoulder against the Green Bay Packers.

Coleman left before halftime in the NFC Championship game, leaving Raheem Mostert to enjoy a record day when he was forced to take the load to the runner.

In Coleman's absence, Mostert became the first player in the history of the NFL playoffs to run for more than 200 yards and score four touchdowns, with his 220-yard land franchise record second behind the runner's runner. Hall of Fame Eric Dickerson in playoff games.

The 49ers would win 37-20 to set a Super Bowl LIV date against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2.

Shanahan confirmed in his press conference on Monday that Coleman had undergone shoulder scans, while deep Jaquiski Tartt aggravated a rib injury and linebacker Dre Greenlaw has a slight sprained ankle.

All three players have just under two weeks to recover by the end of the season.

About Coleman, Shanahan said: "We have to wait until we get things back (scans), and I don't want to speculate too much, but it's usually a week to rest and then come back in."

"I hope he has the opportunity to play, but don't limit me to that; we'll find out more after recovering the images."

