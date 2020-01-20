Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running towards the 200 crore club

Om Raut Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director premiered in theaters on January 10. The period drama starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is based on the life of Subedar Tanhaji Malhusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad Fort. The film opened to large numbers on its first day and performed incredibly well at the box office earning Rs 120 crore in the first week of its release.

The historical drama crossed the mark of 150 million rupees in its second weekend, making Rs 16.36 million rupees on Saturday and Rs 22.12 million rupees on Sunday. Tanhaji's total is now at Rs 167.45 crore at the box office. Trade experts predict that the film will soon cross the glorious mark of Rs 200 million. Keep watching this space for more updates.

