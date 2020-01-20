Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, is working to help millions of children avoid student loans

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, is working hard these days to help students. Look at the exciting message he shared on his social media account.

Fans were glad to see that David posted something, because for a while, both he and his lady, Tamar, have been silent on social media, which makes their fans and followers anxious.

‘I had an excellent week with @ emwill1102 and @ojione developing strategies on how @sootchyapp will help millions of children avoid student loans💯🙏🏽💪🏽. When I graduated from Harvard Business School, I had student loans the same size as a medium mortgage in the average American city. David started his post.

He continued and explained that & # 39; 46 million Americans are in the same situation today & # 39 ;. And 150 million more children in the next 18 years will have limited life choices due to the overwhelming burden of student student loans. We look forward to working with diligent and hardworking state treasurers at nast.org❤️ and the excellent and dedicated @collegesavingsfoundation ❤️ team to help these 190 million children and adults avoid or eliminate student debt🙏🏽🙏🏽. Stay tuned🔥🔥 # fintech # csf529 #collegesavings #highered @paulcurleybc ".

A follower asked David where he had been now: Dónde Where have you been? You have MIA for a while now. Happy to see my favorite couple. "

Someone else is in love with the idea that David shared on social media: ama Then love this idea. Many of us are still burdened with student loan debts. "

Another commenter posted the following, excited about David's initiative: "Thank you for using your platform for a good cause."

In other news, it has been revealed that Tamar has just won an important television concert.

A report that appeared through the celebrity website, Jasmine brandHe said that Tamar would have his own beauty series on VH1.

In a recent interview, she said: ‘I have a VH1 program that was presented for 20 episodes. I am very excited about that. It is something like a kind of musical. But it is very, very good and entertaining. I have always liked acting. I started with Tyler Perry; Many people do not know. I did Madea Goes to Jail. We had fun. Since then, I have had the acting error. Then came the reality show, and the musical error definitely never disappears. "

What do you think of David and Tamar's projects?



