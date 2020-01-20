Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad | News

%MINIFYHTML91a641fcf47c0338de3ff556614a3e7e12% %MINIFYHTML91a641fcf47c0338de3ff556614a3e7e13%

Nine civilians died in western Chad after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in an area attacked in the past by Boko Haram Armed groupofficials said Monday.

Chad is one of the countries struggling with attacks that have spread from Nigeria's rebel violence for decades.

The attack took place on Sunday night in the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria.

"A suicide bomber was immolated yesterday in Kaiga-Kindjiria killing nine people, two women and seven men," said an army source.

The death toll was confirmed by the Chadian army spokesman, Colonel Azem Bermandoa. "It's Boko Haram, there's no doubt," he said.

Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town of approximately 7,000 people, is located near the vast region of Lake Chad, where fighters hide between islets and marshes to launch attacks against Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger.

In August, a suicide bomber killed five civilians and a soldier in the same village.

The assailants also killed four Chadian villagers and kidnapped four women near Lake Chad earlier this month.

Boko Haram began in Nigeria, but its attacks have spread to neighboring countries. A faction affiliated with the ISIL armed group (ISIS), ISWAP, is particularly active around Lake Chad.

The suicide attack in western Chad came when French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly visited the capital, N'Djamena, where he met with his Chadian counterpart on Monday.

The countries of the region have come together to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP with the support of civil defense committees.

In early January, 1,200 Chadian soldiers deployed as part of the regional force in Nigeria returned to Chad to be deployed around the lake, where attacks have multiplied in recent months.

The conflict in northeastern Nigeria killed tens of thousands of people and displaced some two million of their homes.

The rebels have divided into rival factions with a group loyal to the former leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, and the other promising loyalty to ISIL.