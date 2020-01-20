Stuart McCloskey of Ulster summoned the Six Nations squad of Ireland | Rugby Union News

Jordan Larmour is a doubt of injuries for the inaugural match of six nations of Ireland against Scotland after suffering a foot injury.





Stuart McCloskey has impressed Andy Farrell with his performances for Ulster

The Ulster center, Stuart McCloskey, has been called to the Irish team for the Six Nations.

McCloskey, 27, was out of the initial group of 35 men, but now he will join the Irish head coach team at his training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

Coach Andy Farrell was eager to have additional coverage in his bottom line after several players picked up "little criticism,quot; during the final round of the European Rugby Champions Cup games last weekend.

"Stu has been playing well in recent weeks and played well again over the weekend," Farrell said.

"The center is a very competitive area in the team and with a few runners picking up little inconvenience over the weekend, Stu is the new runner that will now be added to the group to give us some additional options."

Jordan Larmour has been in good shape for Leinster this season

Leinster's side, Jordan Larmour, has emerged as a doubt of injury for the inaugural Irish Six Nations game against Scotland after suffering a foot injury in Saturday's 18-0 victory over Benetton Rugby. He was replaced by Rob Kearney in the 72nd minute.

Leinster said Larmour has a "low grade,quot; foot injury and will be evaluated by the IRFU medical team.

Kearney, who has 95 games with Ireland, has not been included in the Irish team for the Six Nations.

There is also some concern about the ability of the other leading Irish contender to start in the full-back against Scotland: Will Addison of Ulster.

Will Addison scored an attempt on Ulster's victory over Bath on Saturday

He limped 53 minutes in Ulster's 22-15 victory over Bath Rugby on Saturday, shortly after scoring a try.

Addison had doubts when entering that game after suffering a calf injury the week before against Clermont Auvergne.

Ireland will begin its Six Nations campaign against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 1. It will be Farrell's first game in charge since he succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach of Ireland.