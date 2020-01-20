Steve Harvey tantrum for pizza on his birthday

WENN / PNP

In a fun video shared by his wife Marjorie Harvey, the host of & # 39; Family Feud & # 39; He is cursing his staff when he orders one of his employees to bring him a pizza for lunch.

Steve Harvey I just wanted what I wanted without any questions on his birthday. The comedian and radio announcer got a little angry when he ordered his staff to bring him a pizza for lunch when he turned 63 on Friday, January 17.

Everything was captured in a video that was later published by his wife Marjorie Harvey on his Instagram account. At first he was speaking in an inaudible voice to one of his employees about his lunch order.

When another staff member had some questions about the order and tried to ask Steve, he seemed annoyed and began to curse her. "I don't ask you shit. That's why I told her not to tell her shit, because she came to those bulls," he shouted to the staff. "The other pizza is not what I had. All I want is a Pizza Hut pizza," he continued.

Marjorie, who was sitting in the middle of the room and saw Steve's conversation with his staff, seemed surprised at first, but then defended his behavior as "his birthday." The staff also didn't seem offended, smiling as he pointed to the person behind the camera to stop filming.

After Marjorie shared the video online, many think Steve's tantrum was fun. Marjorie's daughter and Steve's stepdaughter Lori Harvey He was one of those who reacted to the clip and jokingly wrote: "Better leave my dad alone today." Beyonce Knowles& # 39; mother Tina Lawson commented: "It's your birthday Steve! Eat whatever you want !!!! Happy birthday."

A fan completely understood Steve's behavior, "Listen, I feel Steve when you're hungry, happy birthday Steve." Another follower commented: "Ha ha ha! It's the little things. I love this guy!" Someone else urged the staff to "Give that man some Pizza hahaha."