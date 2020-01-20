Steve Harvey curses his staff at IG Live while Marjorie watches!

Steve Harvey has some scandal in his hands [he was caught by the camera cursing his staff] for a disagreement during lunch.

And surprisingly, Steve's apparent abusive behavior was captured by the camera, and broadcast live by Marjorie Harvey, to his millions of fans. Marjorie thought Steve's blasphemy against his employees was funny.

But the expression on his face said otherwise. When Steve cursed his employees, Marjorie seemed surprised and shocked by his comments, at the time they were made.

And while Marjorie may have found Steve's screams fun, many on social media did not. And some call Steve "abusive,quot; for talking like that with his staff.

It all came out on Friday, Steve's birthday, when he ordered one of these employees to bring him a pizza for lunch.

He had a couple of questions about the oder and tried to ask Steve.

But the host of the talk show interrupted the woman and began shouting curses.

Steve said, "I don't ask you anything. That's why I told her not to tell her anything, because she came to those bulls."

Then Steve explained his lunch order to his assistant: "The other pizza is not; t sh * t I had it. All I want is a Pizza Hut pizza."

Here is Steve cursing his staff: