# Roommates, there is good news for NBA fans, specifically Golden State Warriors fans. After being out of the season for several months since last year, according to reports, NBA star Steph Curry is scheduled to return to the court … and much sooner than you think.

Last year, Golden State Warrior fans were devastated when star player Steph Curry suffered a broken hand, prompting him to play only four games of the current NBA season. Many assumed that Golden State's opportunities to return to the NBA Championship were over, but some good news about Steph can change that. @HNHH_Official reports that after his most recent hand surgery on November 1S tAccording to reports, Steph is ready to make his official return on March 1S t.

Steph is preparing to go to the court just after the NBA All-Star break, specifically during the Golden State home game against the Washington Wizards. It was thought that Steph, twice MVP, missed the rest of the 2019-2020 season, but fortunately that has changed.

Speaking about his progress, Steph recently gave this update:

“Rehabilitation is going very well, every day is difficult. When you are hurt, and we have all been there in some way, it is a daily routine to be monotonous with the few strength workouts you have to do, and you understand that it takes time and patience to achieve it. back to 100 percent. "

The Golden State Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA with 10-34. For those who maintain the score, that puts them 11 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

