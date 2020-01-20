England was frustrated before completing an entry and a 53-race victory over South Africa in the third Test on the final morning in Port Elizabeth.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Tourists took three of the four wickets they needed on day five within the first hour, but then they were delayed by an entrepreneurial stand of 99 wicket at the last wicket between Keshav Maharaj (71) and Dane Paterson (39th).

However, just as England might have been considering having to hit again, Sam Curran threw the stumps to end Maharaj and put England 2-1 in the four-game series with one to play.

England may not have been able to clear the tail of South Africa as fast as day four, but they had an equally rapid start when Stuart Broad (1-14) eliminated Vernon Philander in the first round for the second consecutive day.

Broad pinched the ball again in a fraction to find the inner edge and the ball slid from the thigh pad toward Ollie Pope in the short center, the sixth capture of the 22-year-old in the game.

Mark Wood (3-32) was the next to hit. The fast bowler only needed a delivery to do so, since Kagiso Rabada, having played a series of elegant shots in his short innings, tried to work the ball in the leg and sent a lead to Broad in half.

The next to leave was Anrich Nortje, who sustained England on a couple of occasions during the series. This time his resistance was less stubborn, as he played with a slightly faster delivery of Dom Bess (1-36) and the ball hit in the middle and out.

Maharaj and Paterson endured long enough to reach the second new ball, England took it, but stayed with the turn of Bess and Joe Root (4-87), who were quickly hit by 24 of Maharaj's first five balls before. The last installment exceeded the outer edge but left for four goodbyes.

The 28 plus made it the most expensive set in the history of test cricket.

Maharaj reached his half-century, the second of his test race, in the next step sweeping Bess by four and Paterson had fun crushing Curran (0-46) halfway through four a few balls later.

The limits kept coming and the stand was soon the highest for the tenth wicket in Tests in St George's Park.

However, they fell at a distance of almost a century, as Maharaj pushed the ball halfway and asked for a single, jogged instead of running, and when Curran hit the stump base, it was well below his ground.

After the defeat at Centurion, England has gone around the series and will go to the fourth test in Johannesburg with the aim of ensuring a victory in the series.

Watch the fourth test between South Africa and England from 7.30 am on Friday at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.