Solange's father's cryptic message has fans worried about his well-being

Instagram

When reading the publication of Mathew Knowles, a fan suspects that it might have something to do with the divorce of the singer of & # 39; Cranes in the Sky & # 39; from her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson.

Up News Info –

It seems that Solange Knowles He is currently having difficulties. The singer made fans worry about her well-being after her father, Mathew Knowles, entered Instagram on Sunday, January 19 to share a cryptic post.

In his post, the former manager of Child of Destiny It included a picture of Solange along with a legend that said: "I hope you feel better. Dad." Mathew did not give more details about what the "Cranes in the Sky" singer is trying at the moment, which led fans to worry about whether the singer is doing well or not.

<br />

Many people posted similar questions asking what is happening with Solange, and one said: "What's wrong with my good sister?" Another asked similarly: "What happened? I hope it's okay." Meanwhile, someone expected Solange to feel better soon. There was also a person who commented: "I hope my baby is well! I don't think the divorce was taken lightly."

In November 2019, Solange confirmed his separation from the five-year-old husband, Alan Ferguson. Describing him as a "phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life," he revealed: "At the beginning of this year we separated and separated (and although it is nobody's business), I believe it is necessary to protect the sanctity of my personal truth. and live in it fully as I have done before and will continue to do so. "

While he didn't explain the reason for his breakup, people suspected it was because he was cheating on Alex after a picture of her appeared by putting himself in practice with a mysterious man. However, he soon denied the report and announced that the so-called mysterious man was actually his former co-manager, John Bogaard.

"I (thank you) @onvacation for being the best co-manager for 5 years," he wrote on Instagram Stories, before apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the rumors. "Sorry, the networks are so nasty and liars come back enjoying your vacation."