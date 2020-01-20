Solange Knowles blames medical problems for discarding two Australian shows

Instagram

Beyonce's younger sister is scheduled to perform a four-night immersive art show at the Sydney Opera House in late January, but has decided to disconnect the first two dates.

Up News Info –

Singer Solange Knowles He has disconnected two of his upcoming residency shows at the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia due to an undisclosed medical problem.

The "Cranes in the Sky" star was supposed to begin her four-night immersive artistic performance next Monday, January 27, but the first couple of quotes have been dropped.

"Solange has made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten his time in Sydney this month," reads a statement issued by officials of the Sydney Opera House.

"Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, the artist has decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera. As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday January 28, 2020 will no longer take place, and will not be rescheduled. "

Beyonce KnowlesThe little sister is still expected to "proceed as scheduled" with her concerts on January 30 and 31, in support of her most recent album, "When I Get Home."

The statement continues: "(Solange) apologizes for any disappointment and hopes to offer the best possible shows for his Australian fans on the remaining two dates."

Solange, 33, has not revealed the nature of his ailment, but mentioned the "crazy health problems" of his past during his presentation at the London Lovebox festival last summer (2019), revealing that he had ignored the orders of the doctor to act in the same event. in 2017, despite having been hospitalized hours before.