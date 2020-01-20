Billie Eilish, meanwhile, receives three winks from the editors and readers of the British music magazine, while Glastonbury festival organizer Emily Eavis will receive the Godlike Genius Award.

British rapper slowthai Y 1975 leads the nominees in the 2020 NME Awards.

The UK hip-hop star received eight assents from the editors and readers of the British music magazine, including Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act in the World, Best Live Act, as well as Best British Album and Best Album in the World for its first LP, "Nothing Great About Britain".

The remaining nominations of slowthai are for their collaboration with Mura Masa, "Deal Wiv It", which lives up to Best collaboration, Best British song and Best song in the world.

In 1975 he won five nominations, including nominations for Best British Band and Best Band in the World, and Best British Song and Best Song in the World for his song "People."

Other British stars for awards include FKA twigs, Ponies, Little simz, Dua Lipa, Charli XCXY YUNGBLUD.

Notable international acts for awards in the global categories are Billie eilish, who has three nominations, Lizzo, King's woolY Taylor Swift.

Glastonbury festival organizer Emily Eavis will receive the Godlike Genius Award from the magazine, following her father, who received the honor in 1996.

"I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my father named Godlike Genius," she said in a statement. "It is a great honor to receive the same award all these years later."

The NME Awards will be held at the Brixton Academy in London on February 12.

The list of nominees is as follows:

Divine Genius:

Best British Album:

FKA twigs – "Magdalena"

– "Magdalena" Ponies – "Everything that is not saved will be lost, Pt. 1"

– "Everything that is not saved will be lost, Pt. 1" Little simz – "Gray area"

– "Gray area" Michael Kiwanuka – "Kiwanuka"

– "Kiwanuka" slowthai – "Nothing great about Britain"

Best album in the world:

Billie eilish – "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?"

– "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" FKA twigs – Cupcake

– Cupcake Ponies – "Everything that is not saved will be lost, Pt. 1"

– "Everything that is not saved will be lost, Pt. 1" King's wool – "Norman ******* Rockwell"

– "Norman ******* Rockwell" Little simz – "Gray area"

– "Gray area" Michael Kiwanuka – "Kiwanuka"

– "Kiwanuka" Slipknot – "We are not your type"

– "We are not your type" slowthai – "Nothing great about Britain"

– "Nothing great about Britain" Stella Donnelly – "Beware of dogs"

– "Beware of dogs" Tyler the creator – "IGOR"

Best British song:

AJ Tracey – "Ladbroke Grove"

– "Ladbroke Grove" Dua Lipa – "Don't start now"

– "Don't start now" Georgia – "About work on the dance floor"

– "About work on the dance floor" Mura Masa foot slowthai – "Deal Wiv It"

foot – "Deal Wiv It" 1975 – "Persons"

Best song in the world:

Best British solo act:

Best solo act in the world:

Best British band:

Best band in the world:

Best new British law:

Light blue

D-Block Europe

Easy life

Jade bird

Sam Fender

Best new law in the world:

Light blue

Clairo

D-Block Europe

Dababy

Dominic Fike

Easy life

Fontaines D.C.

Girl in red

Jade bird

Sam Fender

Best live performance:

Better collaboration

Best music video: