Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Is Leeds falling apart? The wishes of fans in January | Soccer news

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL podcast, while evaluating what is going wrong in Leeds, ask two championship bosses what it is like to drive during the January window, listen to the fan transfer wishes of the 24 Championship clubs and try Jonathan Woodgate in his knowledge of the history of Middlesbrough …

In this week's Sky Sports EFL podcast, Don Goodman joins Jonathan Oakes to discuss all of the weekend's Championship action, after another defeat for Leeds allowed people like Fulham and Nottingham Forest to close the gap in the race promotional. We also collect all the latest transfer news from the second level.

Then we hear from championship chiefs Mark Warburton and Gary Rowett about what it's like to be a manager during the January window, and fans of the 24 clubs tell us their transfer wishes.

The attention is then directed to League One and League Two, and wins for Rotherham, a first victory for Sol Campbell in Southend, progress for Plymouth and a rare victory for Stevenage, before completing the rest of the weekend action and Latest transfer news.

Then we ask questions about Middlesbrough's story to Boro's boss, Jonathan Woodgate, and round things up with the performers of the week of WhoScored.com.