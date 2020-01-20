Shah Rukh Khan seen on the sets of a reality show





Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The actor has remained relevant in the industry for three decades and that is no joke. SRK is known for his charming smile, effortless acting, starry personality, elegant style and quick wit. There is much more for the actor than it seems, and this makes it even more desirable. Today, we photographed the actor when he went to film for an episode of a dance reality show. King Khan looked impressive in a bandhgala and white and gold salwaar.

He combined it with teak-colored shoes and happily posed for the shutter's bugs, as they fought continuously to see him. Look at the photos of the place below.