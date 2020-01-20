Serena Williams' reaction to the question about Meghan Markle is priceless

Serena Williams He's saying thanks, next question.

The tennis star, who currently plays at the Australian Open, participated in a post-match interview after his first round victory against Anastasia Potapova Monday. After sitting down for the interview, Williams was immediately asked about his friend. Meghan markleThe real exit … and your reaction definitely deserves a trophy.

When a journalist asked him how he feels about Meghan and Prince Harry& # 39; movement & # 39; and if she has been in contact with her friend, Serena replied: "I have absolutely no comment on anything with that."

"But good try," joked Serena. "You tried, you did well."

Serena and Meghan have been close friends for quite some time, and the Duchess of Sussex attended several athletes' tennis matches over the years. Serena also attended the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines since they announced their plans to withdraw from royal duties earlier this month. The couple's announcement initiated a series of discussions on the matter. Weekend, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for the departure of Harry and Meghan. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and her son. Archie harrison "They will always be very dear members of my family."