Serena Williams dodges the question about the departure of Meghan Markle's royal family

In related news, the Duchess of Sussex is photographed looking radiant while taking a walk with baby Archie and her two dogs at Horth Hill Regional Park on the outskirts of Vancouver.

Serena Williams refuses to answer questions about the recent real drama that involves the best friend Meghan markle. The 38-year-old tennis star received the question about the departure of the British royal family from the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, during a press conference after their victory at the Australian Open against Anastasia Potapova.

Serena could be seen listening calmly when asked about her feelings about Meghan's "extraordinary and historical" decision. The athlete was also asked if she had spoken with the ex "Suits"Star after the departure of the royal family, to which Serena replied:" Yes, I have absolutely no comment on any of that. "

"But, good try," he added, smiling. "You tried. You did well."

In related news, Meghan was recently photographed looking radiant while hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on the outskirts of Vancouver on Monday, January 20. The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her 8-month-old son Archie and her two black dogs. Lab Oz and Beagle Guy.

During the excursion, the beauty of 38 years was dressed in black tights and a light jacket to match. He protected himself from the cold weather with rubber booties with laces, made for outdoor walks on wet trails and green cap. Meanwhile, her baby was warm and tied to her chest. It seems that Meghan is really enjoying her new freedom with how big her smile was in the photos.

Harry and Meghan made headlines after announcing on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 their intention to "step back" as high-ranking royalty members, while they intended to "become financially independent" after streamlining their Role within the institution. They then launched their new sussexroyal.com website, describing their plans for the future, which include dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Queen Elizabeth II announced that Harry and Meghan will stop using their "royal highness" titles, and will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as part of the official agreement that will take effect in the "spring of 2020 ". ".