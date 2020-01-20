See the hug of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the SAG 2020 Awards

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
It finally happened.
Brad PittY Jennifer AnistonHe gave the masses the Kodak moment they had been waiting for at the SAG 2020 Awards. As everyone knows, both former were nominated for their respective roles in Once upon a time in Hollywood Y The morning show, which won. And it happened that the couples' awards were announced one after another.
When Jen was named the winner of an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series, Brad was watching from the backstage and could be heard saying "Oh, wow." Fainting.
Then, after each one delivered his speeches, the two met in the press room behind the scenes at exactly the same time. Coincidence or was it fixed by the producers? Many of us never know, but the photos of the stars that cross each other will be etched forever in everyone's memories for a myriad of reasons. On the one hand, it shows that there are no resentments between the two. Second, this was all that people could talk about since the beginning of the awards season and they got their wish.
In the numerous photos, the ex are seen in a warm hug before Jen leaves, with Brad still holding his hand.
That said, sources have repeatedly told E! News that Brad and Jen are not exactly ready to get back together. "It is not as important to them as it is to everyone around them," a source said in December.
However, we find two mature adults who can let the past be past.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119182654-1024.4-jennifer-aniston-brad-pitt-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064600″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids”/>
Gathered
After giving their acceptance speeches, the two met by chance behind the scenes, where they gave each other a warm hug.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119182608-1024.3-jennifer-aniston-brad-pitt-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064599″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Former friends
When Brad received his Best Actor Performance Award in a Supporting Role, Jen applauded the star.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119182529-10024.-jennifer-aniston-brad-pitt-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064598″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Goodbye for now
When her ex begins to move away, Brad keeps his hand on her, causing a gasp of all who witnessed the tender moment.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x683-200119185322-1024.brad-jen.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064622″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, GIF”/>
The great moment
It is not a video, but this GIF does justice to your meeting.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_634x1024-200119192603-1024-5-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064669″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Hi
Jen looks better than ever in a white angelic dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119192249-1024-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064661″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Rejoice
Jen is received backstage by her ex-husband.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_634x1024-200119192423-1024-3-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064665″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
A shared secret
Jen seems to bend over to whisper in Brad's ear as the cameras click.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119192526-1024-4-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064667″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
All smiles
There was only good vibes behind the scenes, especially because winners are going home.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020019 / rs_1024x759-200119192349-1024-2-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sag-awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064663″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards”/>
Just friends
Despite fan wishes, sources previously told E! There is nothing romantic between the two.