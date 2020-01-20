See the hug of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the SAG 2020 Awards

It finally happened.

Brad PittY Jennifer AnistonHe gave the masses the Kodak moment they had been waiting for at the SAG 2020 Awards. As everyone knows, both former were nominated for their respective roles in Once upon a time in Hollywood Y The morning show, which won. And it happened that the couples' awards were announced one after another.

When Jen was named the winner of an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series, Brad was watching from the backstage and could be heard saying "Oh, wow." Fainting.

Then, after each one delivered his speeches, the two met in the press room behind the scenes at exactly the same time. Coincidence or was it fixed by the producers? Many of us never know, but the photos of the stars that cross each other will be etched forever in everyone's memories for a myriad of reasons. On the one hand, it shows that there are no resentments between the two. Second, this was all that people could talk about since the beginning of the awards season and they got their wish.