See the Hollywood men who won the fashion game SAG Awards 2020

Never underestimate the elegant eye of a man!
During the SAG 2020 awards on Sunday night, pop culture fans were screaming and admiring more than fabulous dresses and accessories. We can talk about Jennifer Lopez$ 9 million in bling?!
But throughout the red carpet, more than a few talented actors also turned their heads for all the right reasons.
If you thought the fashion game at the SAG Awards was only for women, you better think again! With the help of celebrity stylists, hairdressers and perhaps some useful input from their more, a few men intensified their fashion game and reminded us that guys can also have fun in the costume department.
Since Sterling K. Brownsharp jacket Dan levyIn the special ring, the main Hollywood actors thought carefully about their appearance for the night. And spoiler alert: the results are nothing short of beautiful.
But don't trust our word. See some of the best dressed Men at the SAG 2020 Awards in our gallery below.
Hello gentlemen, the Grammys and the Oscars are only weeks away! We will be watching you …
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Randall Pearson always goes one step above the rest! the We are Star opts for a fierce blazer and bold shadows while the cameras shoot.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Mahershala Ali
Without socks, no problem! Take a deep breath ladies and admire the True detective Fashion sense of the star from head to toe.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Andrew Scott
Say amen to this better dressed man! the Flea bag The star known to pop culture fans as a hot priest showed that a black and white tuxedo is not necessary to have an attractive appearance.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image
Casey Thomas Brown
Designer Vincent Wong deserves credit for this striking aspect of Kominsky's method star. And to think that this is one of the first important appearances on the red carpet of the actor? We are impressed!
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Caleb McLaughlin
Everything is in fashion-loving details! Just when we couldn't admire the Strange things Already with the blue Star pants, add a surprise stripe on the bottom.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Darrell Britt-Gibson
Loot Alert! Maybe they are hot pink sunglasses. Maybe it's the bright white shoes. Whatever the case, we are loving the Barry star style
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Noah Schnapp
The famous stylist Philip Peuter helped Strange things Star dares with a custom Balmain suit.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Dacre Montgomery
Hot white! Whether posing alone or with his girlfriend Liv Pollock, the Strange things Star proved that he is a style winner with his white suit and black bow tie.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Dan levy
Holy Schitt! The actor's Cutler and Gross glasses are great. The pink ring is also a nice touch. But that Dior coat? Well done, sir!