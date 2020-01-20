See the Hollywood men who won the fashion game SAG Awards 2020

Bradley Lamb
Never underestimate the elegant eye of a man!

During the SAG 2020 awards on Sunday night, pop culture fans were screaming and admiring more than fabulous dresses and accessories. We can talk about Jennifer Lopez$ 9 million in bling?!

But throughout the red carpet, more than a few talented actors also turned their heads for all the right reasons.

If you thought the fashion game at the SAG Awards was only for women, you better think again! With the help of celebrity stylists, hairdressers and perhaps some useful input from their more, a few men intensified their fashion game and reminded us that guys can also have fun in the costume department.

Since Sterling K. Brownsharp jacket Dan levyIn the special ring, the main Hollywood actors thought carefully about their appearance for the night. And spoiler alert: the results are nothing short of beautiful.

But don't trust our word. See some of the best dressed Men at the SAG 2020 Awards in our gallery below.

Hello gentlemen, the Grammys and the Oscars are only weeks away! We will be watching you …

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Randall Pearson always goes one step above the rest! the We are Star opts for a fierce blazer and bold shadows while the cameras shoot.

Mahershala Ali, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

Without socks, no problem! Take a deep breath ladies and admire the True detective Fashion sense of the star from head to toe.

Andrew Scott, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Andrew Scott

Say amen to this better dressed man! the Flea bag The star known to pop culture fans as a hot priest showed that a black and white tuxedo is not necessary to have an attractive appearance.

Casey Thomas Brown, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image

Casey Thomas Brown

Designer Vincent Wong deserves credit for this striking aspect of Kominsky's method star. And to think that this is one of the first important appearances on the red carpet of the actor? We are impressed!

Caleb McLaughlin, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

Everything is in fashion-loving details! Just when we couldn't admire the Strange things Already with the blue Star pants, add a surprise stripe on the bottom.

Darrell Britt-Gibson, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Loot Alert! Maybe they are hot pink sunglasses. Maybe it's the bright white shoes. Whatever the case, we are loving the Barry star style

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp

The famous stylist Philip Peuter helped Strange things Star dares with a custom Balmain suit.

Dacre Montgomery, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Dacre Montgomery

Hot white! Whether posing alone or with his girlfriend Liv Pollock, the Strange things Star proved that he is a style winner with his white suit and black bow tie.

Dan Levy, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Dan levy

Holy Schitt! The actor's Cutler and Gross glasses are great. The pink ring is also a nice touch. But that Dior coat? Well done, sir!

