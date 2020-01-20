See our fashion summary of the SAG 2020 Awards

What a night!

the SAG 2020 Awards It brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday night. Since Jennifer Aniston Y Brad PittIn the backstage meeting with the elegant style of the red carpet, it was almost too good to be true! And that is all that was captured by the camera. The awards show, in honor of the work of the artists both on the big screen and in the small one, was attended by the stars of the Hollywood A list, who also brought their A list style to the ceremony.

We can talk about Charlize TheronGivenchy design? The short top and the skirt, with a high cut! In addition, he combined the look with a middle part worthy of an award that left us speechless. Nicole Kidman Y Scarlett Johansson He also had cameras flickering Sunday night when they hit the red carpet in the night trend: dazzling blue designs. the Big little lies the star put on a royal blue dress by Michael Kors, while the Marriage history The actress drew attention with a blue-green dress by Armani Prive.

Now that we have had time to catch our breath after witnessing all the amazing looks, let's go back to the unmissable moments of the night. Check out our list of superlatives of the SAG 2020 Awards below!

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Best candid shot: Brad Pitt

Sarah Hyland, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best bow: Sarah Hyland

the Modern Family Star took her fashion game to the next level, wearing this amazing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress that left us speechless. A true gift of style, complete with a bow!

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

The best moment behind the scenes: Jennifer Garner

In his words: "Well, I went out tonight."

Jennifer Aniston, SAG 2020 Awards

TNT

Best reaction shot: Jennifer Aniston

Because … she applauded her ex Brad Pitt after he joked about Tinder.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Best shoulder moment: Kathryn Newton

Talk about a spectacular moment!

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Best selfie: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

They also win for the most elegant couple.

Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE

Best celeb meeting: Jennfier Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

J. It is Flea bag fan? He has seen Phoebe Hustlers? We need to know!

Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock

Best red carpet moment: Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer Aniston

Two legends How sweet is this moment?

Meryl Streep, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Best squad meeting: Big little lies Stars

The women of Monterrey are back together!

Caleb McLaughlin, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Most electrifying style: Caleb McLaughlin

the Strange things The star had cameras in this electric blue suit!

Parasite cast, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Winner Gallery Portraits

Terence Patrick / Getty Images for Turner

The best time to make history: Parasite To emit

The cast of the film, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, made history at the ceremony, becoming the first foreign-language film to win the outstanding performance of a set in a movie.

Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

Best duo of mother and daughter on screen: Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton

Madeline Brewer, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Cinderella's Best Moment: Madeline Brewer

Because this blue dress by Monique Lhuillier is what dreams are made of.

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Best father-son duo: Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

They were not the hosts, but they opened and closed the ceremony with large LOLs.

Michelle Williams, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Best glamor: Michelle Wiliams

Because that hair! That dress! That red lip!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, GIF

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

Best PDA: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Why? Dear God! The former met after their victories at the SAG Awards, and we can't stop looking at these photos.

David Harbor, Lily Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Best red carpet debut: David Harbor and Lily Allen

the Strange things The star and the singer of "Smile,quot; confirmed their relationship with this red carpet debut!

Julia Butters, Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Sciulli / Getty Images for Turner

Best co-star meeting: Julia Butters and Margot Robbie

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

Renée Zellweger, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Winners Gallery Portraits

Terence Patrick / Getty Images for Turner

Best pose: Renée Zellweger

Because that's how you work the camera after winning a SAG Award!

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Best fan moment: Brad Pitt

While on the red carpet, the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor accepted a Kansas City Chiefs hat from a fan in the crowd! It was a lucky hat, because Pitt's team will go to the Super Bowl!

Margaret Qualley, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best fashion change: Margaret Qualley

the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star has put on a series of stunning dresses this award season, so it was refreshing to see her on the red carpet with this daring pantsuit. A name is quickly being made in the fashion department!

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Best suit: Noah Schnapp

Who wants a normal tuxedo? This blue Balmain design is iconic!

Charlize Theron, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Best hair accessory: Charlize Theron

Nobody rocks a middle part like the Bomb star!

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

Best couple moment: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

While the Strange things A duo likes to keep their relationship private, they went out together at the SAG 2020 Awards, making this an extra special moment for fans.

