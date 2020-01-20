See our fashion summary of the SAG 2020 Awards

What a night!

the SAG 2020 Awards It brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday night. Since Jennifer Aniston Y Brad PittIn the backstage meeting with the elegant style of the red carpet, it was almost too good to be true! And that is all that was captured by the camera. The awards show, in honor of the work of the artists both on the big screen and in the small one, was attended by the stars of the Hollywood A list, who also brought their A list style to the ceremony.

We can talk about Charlize TheronGivenchy design? The short top and the skirt, with a high cut! In addition, he combined the look with a middle part worthy of an award that left us speechless. Nicole Kidman Y Scarlett Johansson He also had cameras flickering Sunday night when they hit the red carpet in the night trend: dazzling blue designs. the Big little lies the star put on a royal blue dress by Michael Kors, while the Marriage history The actress drew attention with a blue-green dress by Armani Prive.