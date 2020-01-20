See our fashion summary of the SAG 2020 Awards

What a night!
the SAG 2020 Awards It brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday night. Since Jennifer Aniston Y Brad PittIn the backstage meeting with the elegant style of the red carpet, it was almost too good to be true! And that is all that was captured by the camera. The awards show, in honor of the work of the artists both on the big screen and in the small one, was attended by the stars of the Hollywood A list, who also brought their A list style to the ceremony.
We can talk about Charlize TheronGivenchy design? The short top and the skirt, with a high cut! In addition, he combined the look with a middle part worthy of an award that left us speechless. Nicole Kidman Y Scarlett Johansson He also had cameras flickering Sunday night when they hit the red carpet in the night trend: dazzling blue designs. the Big little lies the star put on a royal blue dress by Michael Kors, while the Marriage history The actress drew attention with a blue-green dress by Armani Prive.
Now that we have had time to catch our breath after witnessing all the amazing looks, let's go back to the unmissable moments of the night. Check out our list of superlatives of the SAG 2020 Awards below!
Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images
Best candid shot: Brad Pitt
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best bow: Sarah Hyland
the Modern Family Star took her fashion game to the next level, wearing this amazing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress that left us speechless. A true gift of style, complete with a bow!
The best moment behind the scenes: Jennifer Garner
In his words: "Well, I went out tonight."
TNT
Best reaction shot: Jennifer Aniston
Because … she applauded her ex Brad Pitt after he joked about Tinder.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Best shoulder moment: Kathryn Newton
Talk about a spectacular moment!
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Best selfie: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
They also win for the most elegant couple.
John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE
Best celeb meeting: Jennfier Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
J. It is Flea bag fan? He has seen Phoebe Hustlers? We need to know!
John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Best red carpet moment: Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer Aniston
Two legends How sweet is this moment?
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Best squad meeting: Big little lies Stars
The women of Monterrey are back together!
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Most electrifying style: Caleb McLaughlin
the Strange things The star had cameras in this electric blue suit!
Terence Patrick / Getty Images for Turner
The best time to make history: Parasite To emit
The cast of the film, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, made history at the ceremony, becoming the first foreign-language film to win the outstanding performance of a set in a movie.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner
Best duo of mother and daughter on screen: Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Cinderella's Best Moment: Madeline Brewer
Because this blue dress by Monique Lhuillier is what dreams are made of.
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Best father-son duo: Eugene Levy and Dan Levy
They were not the hosts, but they opened and closed the ceremony with large LOLs.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Best glamor: Michelle Wiliams
Because that hair! That dress! That red lip!
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
Best PDA: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Why? Dear God! The former met after their victories at the SAG Awards, and we can't stop looking at these photos.
Amy Sussman / WireImage
Best red carpet debut: David Harbor and Lily Allen
the Strange things The star and the singer of "Smile,quot; confirmed their relationship with this red carpet debut!
John Sciulli / Getty Images for Turner
Best co-star meeting: Julia Butters and Margot Robbie
Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.
Terence Patrick / Getty Images for Turner
Best pose: Renée Zellweger
Because that's how you work the camera after winning a SAG Award!
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Best fan moment: Brad Pitt
While on the red carpet, the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor accepted a Kansas City Chiefs hat from a fan in the crowd! It was a lucky hat, because Pitt's team will go to the Super Bowl!
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best fashion change: Margaret Qualley
the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star has put on a series of stunning dresses this award season, so it was refreshing to see her on the red carpet with this daring pantsuit. A name is quickly being made in the fashion department!
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Best suit: Noah Schnapp
Who wants a normal tuxedo? This blue Balmain design is iconic!
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Best hair accessory: Charlize Theron
Nobody rocks a middle part like the Bomb star!
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Best couple moment: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
While the Strange things A duo likes to keep their relationship private, they went out together at the SAG 2020 Awards, making this an extra special moment for fans.
