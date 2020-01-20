See Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard & # 39; s Brain Games Battle End in Fire

Their Kristen bell vs. Dax shepard in a battle of … brains!

The married couple is in the first episode of National Geographic Channel Mental games and E! News has your exclusive look. In the delivery, "Male Brain vs. Female Brain,quot;, host Keegan-Michael Key It causes the duo to face each other in a mental battle. First, it is the performance under pressure.

The two have to organize the numbered blocks in numerical order of 25-1 in a grid before time runs out and a traveling flame lights a balloon filled with propane. In the clip, Key explains that a study showed that men and women are more or less equal to mathematical challenges, but men tend to perform better under pressure.