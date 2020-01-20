See Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard & # 39; s Brain Games Battle End in Fire

Their Kristen bell vs. Dax shepard in a battle of … brains!
The married couple is in the first episode of National Geographic Channel Mental games and E! News has your exclusive look. In the delivery, "Male Brain vs. Female Brain,quot;, host Keegan-Michael Key It causes the duo to face each other in a mental battle. First, it is the performance under pressure.
The two have to organize the numbered blocks in numerical order of 25-1 in a grid before time runs out and a traveling flame lights a balloon filled with propane. In the clip, Key explains that a study showed that men and women are more or less equal to mathematical challenges, but men tend to perform better under pressure.
"I'm scared," Bell says in the exclusive clip above. "I'm more afraid that Dax wins the puzzle."
If they don't complete the puzzle and the balloon explodes, Shepard says he's only ready to save Bell.
"I will dive into Kristen with the flame retardant jacket. I won't have room for both of us under this jacket, so you're going to burn in flames," Shepard tells Key, who gives him a hug. Bell.
Hi, Key understands. "She is the bride of the United States. This is a treasure that we must keep intact," he says.
"This is the little tree of money that grows in my garden, so we have to protect it," says Shepard.
See what happens in the exclusive clip above.
In the premiere episode, the duo will also face challenges that have to do with storing items in a refrigerator, communicating details of an outfit and more. Search field correspondent Santa Maria face also play a phone game to see if men or women communicate better, mentalist Lior Suchard reveals the names of the first crushes of Bell and Shepard, and the Gauntlet, a battle where the two compare their mental strength and agility.
Mental games opens on Monday, January 20 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.