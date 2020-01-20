Scottish Premiership: What did the Rangers, the Celts and the best teams do during the break? The | Soccer news





Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes leads the training in Dubai

The Scottish Premier League will resume on Wednesday after winter break in Scotland, but what did each club do during the period?

There is a full card of mid-week games in the top Scottish category on Wednesday while the league's action starts again after the fourth round of the Scottish Cup during the weekend after the winter break.

Some clubs went to sunnier climates, while others chose to stay at home to prepare for an intriguing second half of the season as the race for the title, European places and the bet to avoid the descent warm up again.

Aberdeen – Dubai

Derek McInnes headed to the United Arab Emirates, and the trip culminated in a 1-0 loss to Jordan's Al-Wehdat SC in a friendly.

Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes leads the training in Dubai

The Aberdeen chief said after that game that he was satisfied with the physical condition of his team, saying that they had "worked very hard,quot; after having conducted double training sessions on most of the days of their trip.

That should be useful for the second half of the season, as they will resume the Premier League action against Motherwell, which is in third place.

Celtic – Dubai

Some players had already flown to the United Arab Emirates to spend a vacation after their Old Firm defeat to the Rangers on December 29 and the rest of the team met on January 4.

Celtic traveled to Dubai for warm weather training for the fourth consecutive year, and Callum McGregor insisted that the "intense,quot; camp helped players refocus after a disappointing end in the first half of the campaign.

Celtic & # 39; s Scott Brown and Callum McGregor during a training session in Dubai

They resume their league season with a trip to Kilmarnock, where the Rangers took off after the resumption of action this time last year.

Hamilton – Largs

Brian Rice's team finished the decade in the best possible way with a 2-1 victory over Motherwell in the North Lanarkshire derby and decided to improve their fitness during the break with a short trip to Largs in North Ayrshire.

They face a tough trip to Hibernian as they return to the league action and hope their time in Largs helps them as they try to leave the Premier League playoff spot.

Hearts – Home

Daniel Stendel took a point from his first five games as head of the Hearts, but his team stayed in Edinburgh during the break while looking to remodel his team.

Glenn Whelan has left, while Captain Christophe Berra has been told he has no future in the club, as Stendel seeks to compensate for a five-point gap with Hamilton at the bottom of the league.

Heart Manager Daniel Stendel

They travel to Dingwall to play Ross County on Wednesday.

Hibernian – Spain

Hibs finished the first half of the season in the first six after the appointment of Jack Ross in November and traveled to the Costa del Sol for five days during the break to undertake preparations for the rest of the campaign.

They beat Willem II 2-1 in a friendly, with Oli Shaw scoring a double, as Ross aimed to develop his team's fitness and sharpen the game before closing before receiving Hamilton this week.

Kilmarnock – Home

Kilmarnock did not travel during the winter holidays, as they chose to stay home to refocus before their opening match of the 2020 Premier League at home with Celtic.

Scott Allan during a Hibs training session in Spain

Alex Dyer lost his three games in provisional positions by 1-0, but was appointed manager until the end of the season after Angelo Alessio was fired and will expect a positive result from the league to start the New Year.

Livingston – Spain

Livingston decided to trade West Lothian for La Manga in January while looking to build another impressive start for the Premier League season.

Their break saw them draw 1-1 with Anderlecht and lose 3-1 to Ajax Jong, the B team of the Dutch team, in two friendlies like St Johnstone, host of Gary Holt's team, this midweek.

Motherwell – Spain

For the third consecutive year, Motherwell decided to start a warm weather training camp in Tenerife during the winter holidays, with Stephen Robinson putting his players in double training sessions.

1:13 Neil Lennon admits that the Rangers are now a match for their Celtic team and that they may need to adapt their preparation for Old Firm matches. Neil Lennon admits that the Rangers are now a match for their Celtic team and that they may need to adapt their preparation for Old Firm matches.

Motherwell is in third place in the Premier League and will face Aberdeen, which ranks fourth, on Wednesday as they seek to continue their commitment to European football.

Rangers – Dubai

Steven Gerrard's team finished 2019 with their first victory at Celtic Park in almost 10 years on December 29 and headed to the same Nad Al Sheba complex that their Old Firm rivals were using in Dubai.

The double sessions in the heat were followed by a 6-1 victory over Lokomotiv Tashkent of Uzbekistan, after which Gerrard warned that some players had moved further away from their plans.

The Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox before the break last season, but stumbled upon a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock upon returning to Premier action. They received St Mirren on Wednesday, where Gerrard will demand that his team continue its league momentum this time.

Steven Davis during the Rangers training in Dubai

Ross County – Home

The Staggies only made one point in three games before the winter break, but chose to stay home during the closing while planning a return to the first six.

They started the season well, but a run of nine games without a victory saw them fall from the table. They entered the rest in eighth place in the Premier League, just three points above Hamilton in the play-off relegation position, but they are among a number of clubs that could still compete for a result in the top half If they can start running after the break. They receive Hearts on Wednesday.

St. Johnstone – Home

Tommy Wright's team also chose to stay at home during the break, as they seek to build a five-game streak without losing at the close.

The Saints have changed things after a bad start to the season and decided to remain in Scotland to work on fitness and tactics before the resumption of league service.

2:21 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says his team can't get carried away after their 2-1 victory at Celtic and warns his team that they should stay focused on the title race. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says his team can't get carried away after their 2-1 victory at Celtic and warns his team that they should stay focused on the title race.

They travel to Livi on Wednesday looking to move just two points behind their next opponents, who are in fifth place after having played two more games.

St. Mirren – Home

Friends also remained in Scotland during the break before their return to league action with a trip to the Rangers.

Jim Goodwin's team is one point above Hamilton in the play-off position, but will be encouraged from 2020, as he has secured the signings of Akin Famewo, Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath in the transfer window.