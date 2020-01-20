Scorpions Land 2020 Summer Residency in Las Vegas

In a statement about the nine-date period at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, leader Klaus Meine shares his band's excitement about his July return to Sin City.

German rockers Scorpions They are ready to invade the Las Vegas stage for a summer concert residence.

The creators of successes of "Wind of Change" will join Queensryche for the nine-date period, which will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting July 4.

"We are very excited to return to Las Vegas in July 2020 for a nine-show residence at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino," the leader of Scorpions Klaus Meine actions in a statement.

"We are looking forward to sharing some & # 39; Nights of the city of sin & # 39; savages with all of you on the famous Strip … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!

They are the last rock stars to go to Las Vegas. Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Guns N RosesY Travel We have all enjoyed concert residences there.