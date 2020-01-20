Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launch a missile attack & # 39; Houthi & # 39; in Marib, Yemen | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML195a8f12d8d2e736c1b7399e2485b19212% %MINIFYHTML195a8f12d8d2e736c1b7399e2485b19213%

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key players in a military coalition fighting against Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen, have condemned a missile attack that killed more than 100 Yemeni soldiers.

Saturday's missile attack attributed to Houthis aligned with Iran follows months of relative calm in the conflict between the rebels and the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML195a8f12d8d2e736c1b7399e2485b19214% %MINIFYHTML195a8f12d8d2e736c1b7399e2485b19215%

Yemen government sources said the Houthis attacked a mosque during night prayers at a military camp in the central province of Marib, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Sanaa.

"Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the terrorist attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia," the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The assault "reflects the contempt of this terrorist militia for sacred places and … for Yemeni blood," the statement said, adding that it also "undermines the road to a political solution,quot; to the conflict.

The UAE also condemned the "criminal,quot; attack, saying "it rejects all forms of violence that attack security and stability."

The death toll rose to 116 and is expected to increase, military and medical sources told the AFP news agency on Monday. The first reports suggested 83 dead and 148 wounded.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said the attack "confirms without a doubt (a) that the Houthis do not want peace,quot; and denounced the group as "a cheap Iranian tool in the region."

The Houthis made no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike.

The number of fatalities in the Yemen conflict is often disputed, but the great casualty in Marib represents one of the bloodiest attacks since the war broke out in September 2014 when the rebels seized Sanaa, eliminating the internationally recognized government. by President Hadi.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened militarily in the conflict.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the war that has devastated the country, unleashing what the United Nations describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Both sides in the Yemen war have been accused of war crimes and rampant human rights abuses.

Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition and rebel bombings have generated widespread international criticism for killing civilians and attacking non-military targets.