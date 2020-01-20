Sarah Hyland seems to cast a shadow on ‘Modern Family’ after being asked why she has been missing the episodes!

%MINIFYHTMLefca12603748d41ae6ec757b84e612a612% %MINIFYHTMLefca12603748d41ae6ec757b84e612a613%

Sarah Hyland's character in Modern Family has not been in episodes lately and fans wonder why. That said, when one of his followers asked him for a reason, the actress had a very interesting answer!

Some of his fans perceived that the answer was playful, while others thought he was actually casting some shadow!

This season of Modern Family, which is also the last of the series, has already aired no less than 11 episodes and Hyland was not found in any of them!

It makes sense that some people think she was absent due to a behind-the-scenes drama that the public doesn't know anything about.

Then, when asked about her absence of episodes, Sarah joked that "I have apparently been busy with the twins," referring to the fact that her character on the show, Haley Dunphy, gave birth to twins at the end of the last season!

As those who follow the story know, Haley and her new husband, Dylan, played by Reid Ewing, are the parents of a girl and a boy and everyone expected to see more of that new family dynamic, but they didn't get much.

His response to fans caused speculation that his character had been "dirty,quot; by program executives, as it seems he was perhaps casting shadow.

However, it should be mentioned that at this time, this is only at the level of fan speculation, since neither Sarah nor anyone else in the production has addressed the assumptions of people on social networks.

However, it seems that something is happening behind the scenes.

During the most recent episode, (Spoiler Alert!) Which aired on January 15, Phil's father's funeral took place and the Dunphys attended, but Haley, once again, was absent!

Later, Sarah revealed in her IG Stories that she had no idea that the character had died before the episode was out.

‘So, I don't read scripts of the Modern Family episodes I'm not in. So I discovered that my grandfather is dead along with all of you. I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank to die, but they caught me off guard. As his granddaughter, one would think they would invite me to the funeral, "he said at the time.



