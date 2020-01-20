Sarah Hyland on Modern Family Ending and Who Can't Stop Crying

Sarah Hyland is about to say goodbye to Modern Family.

The news reached Hyland on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards tonight to get the scoop on his hit comedy ABC.

"We have three episodes left to film," Hyland said.

When e! Jason Kennedy asked "how is the emotional level,quot; on the set at this time, she revealed a surprising fact. "Jessica, who fixes my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" she laughed "We finished at the end of February, so we have a whole month, that's fine. We have time."