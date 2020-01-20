Sarah Hyland on Modern Family Ending and Who Can't Stop Crying

Sarah Hyland is about to say goodbye to Modern Family.
"We have three episodes left to film," Hyland said.
When e! Jason Kennedy asked "how is the emotional level,quot; on the set at this time, she revealed a surprising fact. "Jessica, who fixes my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" she laughed "We finished at the end of February, so we have a whole month, that's fine. We have time."
Earlier this week, Hyland made headlines when he revealed that he didn't know about the shocking death of the most recent episode.
"So, I don't read scripts from episodes of Modern Family I'm not, so I discovered that my grandfather is dead along with all of you, "Hyland said in his Instagram stories." I still feel special. "LOL!
