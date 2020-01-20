Santini in line for the Cotswold clash | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9202558e986492129d35941c468bd03f12% %MINIFYHTML9202558e986492129d35941c468bd03f13%





Santini and Nico de Boinville win in Newbury

%MINIFYHTML9202558e986492129d35941c468bd03f14% %MINIFYHTML9202558e986492129d35941c468bd03f15%

Santini and Delta Work are among the nine entries for the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham on Saturday.

The couple finished second and third, respectively, behind the Topofthegame currently sidelined in the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt at the Cheltenham Festival last season and listed in the Magners Gold Cup test possibilities.

Nickini Henderson's Santini made a successful comeback at Sandown in early November, while the Delta Work coached by Gordon Elliott was last seen claiming his fourth Grade One success at an exciting Savills Chase in Leopardstown during the holiday period.

Both horses are priced better than 9-1 for the Gold Cup on March 13 and could prove their credentials this weekend, although Delta Work seems more likely to stay home and wait for the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power on February 2

Eddie O & # 39; Leary, manager of Gigginstown House Stud of the owners of Delta Work, said: "I would say Gordon only keeps his options open. I think Delta Work is more likely to return to Leopardstown for the Irish Gold Cup."

Elliott has also entered Alpha Des Obeaux, while Ellmarie Holden's stable star, Ex Patriot, is another potential Irish challenger.

Bristol De Mai is likely to represent Nigel Twiston-Davies, Mick Channon could saddle Mr. Whitaker and Colin Tizzard is considering pitching in rookie Slate House.

The latter won the Kauto Star Novices & # 39; Chase in Kempton in his last appearance.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "You have entered Cotswold Chase and we will see the race and make a plan."

"Of course, this would require one more step, since he is just a rookie of the second season, but he had that fencing experience last season, which has helped

"It might be a good option for him, but if the race looks very hot, we could go to Ascot to go to Reynoldstown or return two and a half miles to reach the Scilly Islands in Sandown."

The possible field is completed by the hero of the Ladbrokes trophy of Emma Lavelle De Rasher Counter and Top Ville Ben of the courtyard of Phil Kirby.