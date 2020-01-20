San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch Super Bowl LIV in Sky Sports | NFL news





The 49ers and the Chiefs will fight in Miami for the chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy

Follow all the Super Bowl LIV action with Sky Sports!

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest world events on the sports calendar, regularly attracts a worldwide audience of over 100 million people, and this year's battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is meant to offer more must-see visits

You can make sure you don't miss the excitement and drama by following the preparation of the great game and the Super Bowl live. Sky sports. Here is everything you need to know about how and when to look …

What: Super Bowl LIV

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

When: Sunday, February 2 – 10pm, Sky Sports Action; 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Hard Rock Stadium will host Super Bowl LIV on February 2

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl faces the winners of the two conferences in the NFL, the AFC and the NFC, against each other, in a winner showdown takes everything.

From the AFC, the Chiefs enter the back of a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Championship game, during which star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and executed only one .

Kansas City finished the regular season 12-4 when they won the AFC West title before beating the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and then the Titans to reserve their place in Miami.

The Chiefs' victory over the Titans saw Patrick Mahomes run for an incredible 27-yard touchdown.

This year's NFC representative is the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the Sunday night game after running 220 yards on the ground from Raheem Mostert runner for four touchdowns.

San Francisco was 13-3 and was named the winner of the NFC West at the end of the regular season before beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 on the divisional weekend.

Raheem Mostert's remarkable performance in the 49ers victory over the Packers

The teams have met 13 times in the past, with the 49ers winning seven times and the Chiefs six. For San Francisco, it is an opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl, with their last arrival in the 1994 season. As for the Chiefs, they will make their first appearance in the most prominent NFL event in 50 years.

When and where can I see Super Bowl LIII?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the job is not over after lifting the Lamar Hunt Trophy

The game is available in both Sky Sports Main Event (401) Y Sky Sports Action (407). You can also watch on the move through Sky Go, online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones, or through NOW TV, with the Sky Day Pass.

The 18-year-old NFL defensive coach, and Super Bowl winner XXXVI and XXXVIII with the Patriots, Rob Ryan joins our live coverage of the great game in Miami.

This year also marks the return to the studio of the Washington Redskins Pro Bowl cornerback, Josh Norman, who will provide an excellent vision of a current player.

Neil Reynolds leads the way, with resident coach Jeff Reinebold also in the studio, and Super Bowl XX champion with the Chicago Bears, Shaun Gayle, on the Hard Rock Stadium court.

The start is at 11.30 p.m., but we are on the air starting at 10 p.m. for all the preparation, with a lot of pregame conversations, interviews and functions before what promises to be a fascinating show.

Do not disappear at halftime either, since we will have the most important part-time show, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the main duo of this year.

Shakira and Jennifer López lead this year's part-time program

What can I follow before the game?

Throughout the week of preparation for the Super Bowl, Sky sports will be in Miami, with daily broadcasts at 9 p.m. from Neil and Jeff & # 39; s Within the group show that comes from the heart of the media scrum that is Radio Row.

The shows – all in Sky Sports Action – present appearances of the heroes of the Around the NFL podcast, Kurt Warner, Cliff Avril, Brian Baldinger, Leigh Steinberg and more.

Inside the Huddle will also be available daily as a podcast and On Demand, which will host the best content in the NFL in preparation for the great game.

Also keep through Sky Sports News, as a reporter Richard Graves gives an idea of ​​the madness of the Super Bowl week and interviews some of the most important names in the game.

Our digital and social platforms will also keep you updated, so check www.skysports.com/NFL and stay in the dedicated NFL section in our iOS and Android applications. In addition to a daily newspaper prepared by NFL lead writer James Simpson, we bring you a live blog of the Super Bowl LIV itself, with the best videos and highlights at play, as well as expert analysis, player reaction, interviews , podcasts and the best content feature.

There is also our Twitter feed, @SkySportsNFL, where you will not miss anything.

If you crave additional content during the week, go to NBC Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action (Please note that the program can be moved to other live sports coverage).

@SkySportsNFL They are in Miami all week, follow us to watch live videos and a taste of madness.

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.