SAG Awards: the successful South Korean parasite makes history | News

South korean comedy of black humor Parasite has won the first prize in tHe Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, in A historic victory that can strengthen your chances of glory at the Oscars next month.

The decisive success of Sunday overcame the language barrier to win an outstanding performance of a cast in a film, the SAG equivalent of an Academy Award for the best film, becoming the first non-English language film to do so in the 26 Years of the awards. history.

Plus:

The cast, little known outside Asia, defeated the big batters full of stars, including Once Upon a Time in Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood and The Irishman by Martin Scorsese. Actor Lee Sun-kyun joked that they felt like "Hollywood parasites."

The social satire of director Bong Joon-ho, who follows a poor family while infiltrating a richer home, is eager to win the best international feature film at the Oscars on February 9 after obtaining the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May. .

Unusually for a movie that is not in English, he has also received Oscar nominations for best film and best director, along with original screenwriting, editing and production design scripts.

The SAG awards focus entirely on performances and are closely observed as an indicator of the success of the Oscars because the actors form the largest voting group at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which rewards the Oscars.

Speaking to reporters in the backstage, Bong said no one could predict what could happen at the Oscars, but acknowledged that "the momentum is growing,quot; behind his film.

"But what happened today, the really important thing is that these actors were recognized by their peers as the best cast of this year," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

There were few surprises in other places of the ceremony, with the four Oscars acting as favorites, all adding to their trophy cabinets.

The best actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in Joker, while the interpretation of Judy Garland by Renee Zellweger saw her named best actress.

Laura Dern and Brad Pitt continued their awards season, with the first choice of best supporting actress for her role as divorce lawyer in Marriage Story and the last that took home the best supporting actor trophy for her performance as a Old eleven specialist Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Robert De Niro received the lifetime achievement award of the Guild.