Roy Hodgson: injured players returning from Crystal Palace may limit signings | Soccer news

"They will certainly boost the team and give me alternatives,quot;





Roy Hodgson believes that players returning from an injury may mean that Crystal Palace does not dive into the transfer market this month

Roy Hodgson believes that injured players returning from Crystal Palace could limit the club's transfer activity this month.

The head of the Eagles has been constantly associated with two runners and a striker since the summer, but only striker Cenk Tosun was borrowed by Everton so far this month.

After receiving Southampton on Tuesday night, Palace will not play again in the Premier League until February 1 and two weeks later they will have the weekend of February 14-16.

Hodgson hopes that this period will allow Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstrings), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) to return and help the club stay in the upper half of the table.

2:55 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"As for the objectives or transfer possibilities, we are still active, but I think the biggest boost will be from the players with whom I have not had a chance to see or work during the last six weeks," he said.

"They will be almost new players because it will be six weeks since they had the opportunity to compete in the first team. They will definitely boost the team and give me alternatives."

"In recent weeks we have not had many alternatives and that is why I felt the need to praise the boys who have been doing the work every week and getting very little respite."

Hodgson revealed that the club was "on the verge,quot; of signing teenager Scott Banks of Dundee United.

With only 18 years, the attacking midfielder will join the organization of the Eagles Academy and will not be part of the high-level team of Hodgson for a while yet.

He added: "I know about Scott Banks, I think he's about to join us, but he's a very young player that Doug (Freedman) knows about Scotland.

"His first contacts with the club will probably be more on the side of the academy."

"I haven't been able to explore it at all, but I know he is a very talented midfield player and the right guy we are looking for, so it will be nice to welcome him to the club."

0:34 Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson is willing to let Connor Wickham borrow as his rehabilitation for a long-term injury progresses. Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson is willing to let Connor Wickham borrow as his rehabilitation for a long-term injury progresses.

Palace only faced Southampton on December 28 and Hodgson started midfielder James McCarthy in a 1-1 draw.

Everton's summer firm had been largely restricted to cameo papers before the trip to St Mary's, but since then he has started all meetings for the Eagles and received praise from his manager.

McCarthy suffered a tibia fracture and fibula for the Toffees in January 2018 and only made an appearance last season after recovering from the injury.

"I think it has been excellent and is getting better and better. We knew it would take a little while," Hodgson said.

"He deserves a lot of credit, just like Connor Wickham because when you have these serious injuries that take you out of football for a long time, it's not easy to get back to your level."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.