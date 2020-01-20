Roger Federer makes an impressive start to the Australian Open campaign | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML08c6c9b8bab807b367455cc74cf22f1212% %MINIFYHTML08c6c9b8bab807b367455cc74cf22f1213%





Roger Federer neglects Steve Johnson at the Australian Open

%MINIFYHTML08c6c9b8bab807b367455cc74cf22f1214% %MINIFYHTML08c6c9b8bab807b367455cc74cf22f1215%

Roger Federer took another step towards a 21st title of the Grand Slam singles with a consecutive set win over Steve Johnson at the Australian Open.

Federer had not played a competitive game since the ATP Finals and spoke before the tournament about his concern that he might be rusty.

There was little evidence of that when he passed the American Steve Johnson under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 6-2 6-2.

He is 21-0 in first-round games at the Australian Open, where he won six of his 20 main titles.

American seedless Sam Querrey eliminated the 25th seed Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 6-4 and joined in the second round for the eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Australian joker Andrew Harris 6-3, 6-1 and 6-3 for his first victory in the tournament.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.