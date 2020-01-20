Rod Stewart liked to wear my satin underwear

Wenn

By opening her relationship with the singer of & # 39; Maggie May & # 39 ;, the girl Bond in & # 39; The Man with the Golden Gun & # 39; It also reveals that the rocker charged the rent when they lived together.

Up News Info –

Britt ekland has opened its relationship with Rod Stewart In the 70s, revealing that the rocker charged him the rent and developed a penchant for wearing his "little satin pants".

The actress of "The Man with the Golden Gun", 77, revealed that the singer of "Maggie May" made him pay to stay with him while enjoying a romance, although he also enjoyed a massive success .

She shared their relationship, Britain's Daily Mirror reported: "I had to pay $ 100 (£ 77) a month in room and board when I lived with him."

"I would go shopping with him and see him buy clothes from Yves Saint Laurent, but nothing for me," he continued. "However, he liked to wear my underwear. He wore these baggy satin pants and needed little satin pants. Rod would wear my panties. He liked them."

Rod was once qualified as "tight as two layers of paint" by The Rolling Stones Faces guitarist and former bandmate, Ronnie Woodand even confessed to having refilled the bottles of soft drinks of his children to save money.

Britt and Rod dated from 1975 to 1977, and the actress said she broke her romance because the success creator was unfaithful.