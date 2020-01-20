Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper is close to joining Alaves on loan | Soccer news





Roberto has fought for West Ham this season, with several errors that lead to goals

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto is close to joining the La Liga team, Alaves, until the end of the season.

Follow West Ham who re-signs Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, in addition to having number one Lukas Fabianski who will soon return from an injury.

Roberto signed with West Ham last summer in a two-year contract as a cover for Fabianski, but he joined the first team in September after the Polish international suffered a hip injury.

However, a series of high profile errors led to David Martin replacing Roberto on the team.

The move to Alavés would see the return of 33 years to La Liga, joining West Ham from Espanyol.